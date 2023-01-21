Binance Scores Another Regulatory Approval in New Zealand – CryptoPotato

Binance is not relenting in its efforts to offer its services globally, as the company has received its latest approval in New Zealand.

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has secured a registration license from New Zealand authorities and also set up a local entity in the country.

The latest development is in line with Binance’s continuous efforts to expand its services globally.

“New Zealand is an exciting market with a strong history of fintech innovation, and our team of Binancians in New Zealand is working hard to bring the freedom of crypto to Kiwis.”

Anthonia is a fintech writer who has been involved in the crypto space since 2017 covering developments across regulations, adoption, and several other aspects of the Industry. When not neck-deep in the crypto news cycle, Anthonia spends her free time globetrotting and playing video games.



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source