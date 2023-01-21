Home Latest News Binance Scores Another Regulatory Approval in New Zealand – CryptoPotato

Binance Scores Another Regulatory Approval in New Zealand – CryptoPotato

By
Charles Miller
-

Binance is not relenting in its efforts to offer its services globally, as the company has received its latest approval in New Zealand.
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has secured a registration license from New Zealand authorities and also set up a local entity in the country.
The latest development is in line with Binance’s continuous efforts to expand its services globally.
“New Zealand is an exciting market with a strong history of fintech innovation, and our team of Binancians in New Zealand is working hard to bring the freedom of crypto to Kiwis.”
Anthonia is a fintech writer who has been involved in the crypto space since 2017 covering developments across regulations, adoption, and several other aspects of the Industry. When not neck-deep in the crypto news cycle, Anthonia spends her free time globetrotting and playing video games.

FacebookTwitter YouTubeTelegram
Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source

Previous articleThe rise of FAST, free ad-supported streaming television – NewscastStudio
Next articleApple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened – TheStreet
Charles Miller
https://www.inferse.com
He is well known among his circle for his incredible attraction towards smartphones and tablets. Charles is a python programmer and also a part-time Android App developer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR