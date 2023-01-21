Nothing Phone(1) Bags multiple Awards – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates

The brand that came into the tech realm only recently is now bagging multiple awards and getting good reviews. Yes, we’re talking about none other than Nothing. If we think about an innovative design, “Nothing” comes to mind.

All that innovation paid off as Nothing has received multiple awards for its creativity and efficiency. Nothing, through its official Twitter handle, informed its users about the achievements.

“We went against the odds, and won,” claimed Nothing. The company so far has released Nothing Phone (1) and Earbuds and has gained quick recognition for creative design and amazing features.

Check out the tweet posted by Nothing:-

We went against the odds, and won.

Phone (1) took 2022 by storm and we couldn't be prouder of the result. pic.twitter.com/TVjtEbxLh1

— Nothing (@nothing) January 19, 2023



