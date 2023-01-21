This crazy $999 M2 MacBook Air deal is a Christmas miracle – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air brings a slew of upgrades but also has a higher price than the M1 MacBook Air. Not today: Amazon is selling the M2 MacBook Air in Starlight, Midnight, and Space Gray for $999, a savings of $200 and the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon says only the Space Gray model will arrive by Christmas, with the Starlight and Midnight models shipping in early January.

The entry level M2 MacBook Air has a 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU (versus the M1 Air’s 7-core GPU) and 256GB of storage. And you’re getting a beautiful redesigned laptop that’s lighter and thinner than its predecessor with a gorgeous 13.6-inch slim-bezel Liquid Retina display, 18-hour battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, and a 1080p webcam.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the M2 MacBook Air “wonderfully thin and light with a big beautiful display and killer battery life.” And at this price it’s a bargain too, so go grab one and treat yourself this holiday season.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

