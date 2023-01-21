Instagram Has Removed an Illustration From Cardi B’s Account After the Artist Threatened to Sue for Copyright Infringement – artnet News

The rapper shared the image with a photo of herself dressed like Marge Simpson in a Thierry Mugler dress—an homage to Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo’s work.

Artnet News, January 12, 2023

Following legal threats, Instagram has removed an Italian artist’s illustration from the account of Cardi B, who allegedly appropriated the artwork without permission.

Last Halloween, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a picture of herself dressed up as Marge Simpson in a racy dress. The image was an apparent homage to an illustration by Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo, which was also included in Cardi B’s post. Two of the musician’s collaborators, photographer Jora Frantzis and stylist Kollin Carter, similarly shared the shots.

But Cardi B didn’t credit Palombo in the post, nor did Frantzis or Carter. The artist in turn threatened to sue for copyright violation, hiring the Milan-based lawyer Claudio Volpi to lead the proceedings.

“Cardi B and her collaborators have used my artwork without any authorization, debasing its original meaning and only to amplify their image with a clear commercial purpose that has nothing to do with that path of social awareness that has always characterized my works,” Palombo said in a statement.

A post shared by aleXsandro Palombo (@alexsandropalombo)

Palombo’s piece belongs to “Marge Simpson Style Icon,” a 2013 series of illustrations that reimagines the cartoon character in famous fashion photographs from the past century. Among the looks alluded to in the series are Bjork in her swan Oscars dress, Madonna in her Jean Paul Gaultier bustier, and Audrey Hepburn in her “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Givenchy gown.

The idea, Palombo wrote in an Instagram post of his own, was to “[transform] Marge into a style icon.” He called the body of work a “reflection on women’s emancipation and gender equality through the most iconic moments of the last 100 years in fashion costume.”

The image at the heart of the Cardi B dispute shows Marge wearing an infamous 1995 Thierry Mugler dress with a peach-shaped hole cutout below the lower back, revealing the top of her buttocks.

As of today, Palombo’s artwork has been removed from Cardi B’s original post, although the pictures of her costume remain on Instagram. Frantzis and Carter’s posts have been removed entirely.

In an email, Volpi explained that he has not yet filed a copyright infringement complaint on behalf of his client. “AleXsandro Palombo believes he has suffered considerable damage due to the conduct of Cardi B and her collaborators and still reserves the right to take legal action in order to be compensated,” the attorney explained, noting that the “images still present in Cardi B’s Instagram account constitute an illegal elaboration of his work.”

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)



A pop provocateur, Palombo has turned to Simpsons characters for his image mash-ups on numerous occasions—some drawing criticism for poor taste. He’s turned the show’s characters black, cast them as Auschwitz prisoners, and has shown them in erotic nude scenes. A 2020 illustration depicts Homer as George Floyd, with a police officer kneeling on his neck.

Another series by the artist, conceived for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, features 13 quintessential cartoon characters—Betty Boop, Olive Oyl, Superwoman, etc.—with mastectomy scars. An International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women-themed collection, meanwhile, turned famous political figures like Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton, and Angela Merkel into domestic abuse victims.

“I personally dedicate my life and my art to fighting abuse, violence, and injustice,” Palombo said. “I have always fought for the respect of human rights and I am not afraid to take sides. By nature, I am a great observer and what I see, among other things, is that authentic creativity is disappearing. I also see a large number of thefts of creativity by mediocre people.”



More Trending Stories:

French Archaeologists Make ‘Unprecedented Discovery’ of What May Be the Remains of a Roman-Era Mausoleum

Art Industry News: A San Francisco Dealer Was Caught on Video Hosing Down a Homeless Woman in Front of His Gallery + Other Stories

In an Ironic Twist, an Illustrator Was Banned From a Reddit Forum for Posting Art That Looked Too Much Like an A.I.-Generated Image

English Quarry Workers Have Struck Elizabethan-History-Lover’s Gold With the Discovery of a Rare 16th-Century Ship

A Minnesota University Is Under Fire for Dismissing an Art History Professor Who Showed Medieval Paintings of the Prophet Muhammad

An Artist Suing Meow Wolf for $1 Million Is on the Hook to Pay the Experiential Art Giant’s Legal Fees

Muslim Group Urges the Reinstatement of Fired U.S. Professor, Saying the Prophet Muhammad Painting She Showed to Students Was Not Islamophobic

Share

By Artnet News , Dec 5, 2022

By Jo Lawson-Tancred , Nov 25, 2022

By Vittoria Benzine , Oct 24, 2022

By Katya Kazakina , Jan 12, 2023

By Min Chen , Jan 12, 2023

©2023 Artnet Worldwide Corporation. All Rights Reserved.var w = Math.max(document.documentElement.clientWidth, window.innerWidth || 0),

h = Math.max(document.documentElement.clientHeight, window.innerHeight || 0),

pagetype = document.querySelector(‘meta[property=”og:type”]’).getAttribute(“content”),

pagetypeurl = document.URL,

pagetypeforce = pagetypeurl.substr(pagetypeurl.length – 3);

isnewsletter = pagetypeurl.includes(“?page_1”);

w = pagetype + 20 * Math.round(w / 20), h = pagetype + 20 * Math.round(h / 20), googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(“width”, w), googletag.pubads().setTargeting(“height”, h), 1 == isnewsletter && googletag.pubads().setTargeting(“isfirstpage”, [‘Y’, pagetypeforce] )

});

(function defernl() {

if (window.jQuery) {

if (jQuery(window).width() > 619) {

setTimeout(function() {

var cookieSettings = {

recentlyShown: {

expiration_minutes: 5

},

signedUp: {

expiration_days: 14

},

closedSignupBar: {

expiration_days: 5

}

};

var generalSettings = {

loadFontAwesome: false

};

if (!window.jQuery) loadJQuery();

var $ = window.jQuery;

function addCss(fileName) {

var head = document.head

, link = document.createElement(‘link’);

link.type = ‘text/css’;

link.rel = ‘stylesheet’;

link.href = fileName;

head.appendChild(link);

}

function appendNewsletterSignup() {

var signup =

”

//hide on mobile phones

+ ‘ @media (max-width: 575px){ #ouibounce-modal {display:none !important;} }’

+ ‘ @media (max-width: 767px){ .close-signup {top:0 !important;} }’

+ ‘ @media (max-width: 1199px){ #ouibounce-modal .description {font-size:13px !important;} }’

+ ”

+ ‘



+ ‘

+ ‘

+ ”

+ ”

+ ‘

+ ‘

+ ‘ + ‘ Get hand-picked stories from our editors delivered straight to your inbox every day. ‘

+ ‘ + ‘ ‘

+ ‘

+ ‘

+ ‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘Please enter a valid email address’

+ ‘ + ‘ ‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘Signup failed. Please try again later.’

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘ + ‘ ‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ”

+ ”

+ ‘ + ‘ ‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘ + ”+ ”+ ‘ ‘

+ ”

+ ‘ + ‘ ‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘Thank you for subscribing!’

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘ ‘

+ ‘ + ‘ ‘

+ ‘

‘;

$(‘body’).append(signup);

}

var paywallPagesRegex = /^/subscribe|subscribe-confirm|my-account(/|$)/;

function initNewsletterSignup() {

// don’t show it on paywall-related pages where the user might be in the process

// of subscribing, or managing their account

if (paywallPagesRegex.test(window.location.pathname)) {

return;

}

// Append ouibounce to page

var ouibounceScript = ”;

$(‘body’).append(ouibounceScript);

// Add animation css

addCss(‘https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.5.2/animate.min.css’);

if (generalSettings.loadFontAwesome) {

addCss(‘https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css’);

}

// Check if ouibounce exist before calling ouibounce

var initOuibounce = setInterval(function() {

if (typeof ouibounce !== ‘undefined’) {

appendNewsletterSignup();

var $modal = $(‘#ouibounce-modal’);

SignupForm.init($modal.find(‘form’), function onSuccess() {

//hide form fields and show thank-you message

$modal.find(‘.form-row’).hide();

$modal.find(‘.newsletter-signup-thank-you’).fadeIn(‘fast’);

setNewsletterCookie(‘signedUp’, 1);

//after successful signup, hide the signup bar after 5 seconds

setTimeout(function() {

closeSignupBar();

}, 5000);

});

// Handler for close signup button

$(‘body’).on( ‘click’, ‘.close-signup’, function(){

setNewsletterCookie(‘closedSignupBar’, 1);

closeSignupBar();

});

ouibounceAPIaccess = ouibounce(

$modal[0], {

aggressive: true,

sensitivity: 50,

callback: function() {

slideInModal(‘Down’);

}

}

);

clearInterval(initOuibounce);

}

}, 100);

}

function slideInModal(upOrDown) {

$(‘#ouibounce-modal’)

.removeClass(‘slideOutDown slideOutUp’)

.addClass( ‘slideIn’ + upOrDown );

setNewsletterCookie(‘recentlyShown’, 1);

}

function setNewsletterCookie(cookieName, value) {

//exdays*24*60*60

var settings = cookieSettings[cookieName];

var expirationMinutes = settings.expiration_minutes;

if (!expirationMinutes) {

expirationMinutes = daysToMinutes(settings.expiration_days);

}

setCookie(cookieName, value, expirationMinutes);

}

function daysToMinutes(numDays) {

return numDays * 24 * 60;

}

/**

* Generic setCookie() method, used by setNewsletterCookie().

* There is probably no need to call this directly – use setNewsletterCookie().

*/

function setCookie(cname, cvalue, expMinutes, prefix) {

//default prefix is ‘artnet_newsletter_’

if (prefix == undefined) {

prefix = ‘artnet_newsletter_’;

}

var d = new Date();

d.setTime(d.getTime() + (expMinutes*60*1000));

var expires = “expires=”+d.toUTCString();

//console.log(prefix + cname + “=” + cvalue + “;” + expires + “;path=/”);

document.cookie = prefix + cname + “=” + cvalue + “;” + expires + “;path=/”;

}

function getCookie(cname, prefix) {

//default prefix is ‘artnet_newsletter_’

if (prefix == undefined) {

prefix = ‘artnet_newsletter_’;

}

var name = prefix + cname + “=”;

var ca = document.cookie.split(‘;’);

for(var i = 0; i <ca.length; i++) {

var c = ca[i];

while (c.charAt(0)==' ') {

c = c.substring(1);

}

if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) {

return c.substring(name.length,c.length);

}

}

return "";

}

function closeSignupBar() {

var $modal = $('#ouibounce-modal');

$modal.addClass( $modal.hasClass('slideInUp') ? 'slideOutDown': 'slideOutUp' );

}

function loadJQuery() {

var script = document.createElement('script');

script.src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js";

script.integrity = "sha256-hVVnYaiADRTO2PzUGmuLJr8BLUSjGIZsDYGmIJLv2b8=";

script.crossorigin = "anonymous";

document.body.appendChild(script);

}

function checkCookies() {

//if any of these cookies are found, we don't show the modal.

var cookieNames = ['recentlyShown', 'signedUp', 'closedSignupBar','signup_cookie'];

var i = cookieNames.length,

found = false;

while (i–) {

if (getCookie(cookieNames[i]).length) {

found = true;

break;

}

}

if (!found) {

initNewsletterSignup();

}

}

var SignupForm = {

regex: {

email: /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/

},

// Init – Anything you want to happen onLoad (usually event bindings)

// ——————————————————————-

init: function (formElement, onSuccess) {

var ctx = this;

ctx.customSerializer();

if (!onSuccess) {

throw Error('onSuccess callback is required');

}

var $form = $(formElement);

$form.submit(function(e){

e.preventDefault();

var $email = $form.find('.signup-email');

var valid = ctx.validate( $form, $email);

if(valid){

// Hide the errors

$form.find('.errors').children().hide();

// Submit the form

ctx.submit($form, onSuccess);

} else {

// Focus on the email input box

$email.focus();

// Show email validation error and hide other errors

$form.find('.invalid-email').show().siblings().hide();

}

});

},

// FUNCTIONS

// ===================================================================

// Signup validation

// ——————————————————————-

validate: function( $form, $email ){

var ctx = this;

// Does the email match our regex?

return ctx.regex.email.test( $email.val() );

},

// Signup submission

// ——————————————————————-

submit: function($form, onSuccess) {

var ctx = this;

$.ajax({

type: $form.attr('method'),

url: $form.attr('action'),

data: JSON.stringify( $form.serializeFormJSON() ),

// dataType: 'json',

contentType: 'application/json; charset=UTF-8',

crossDomain: true,

timeout: 10000

})

.done(function(data, textStatus, jqXHR) {

onSuccess();

})

.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus){

// Show signup failure error and hide other errors

$form.find('.signup-failed').show().siblings().hide();

});

},

// Extends jQuery with a function to serialize to JSON

// ——————————————————————-

customSerializer: function(){

$.fn.serializeFormJSON = function () {

var o = {};

var a = this.serializeArray();

$.each(a, function () {

if (o[this.name]) {

if (!o[this.name].push) {

o[this.name] = [o[this.name]];

}

o[this.name].push(this.value || '');

} else {

o[this.name] = this.value || '';

}

});

return o;

};

}

};

//show automatically after delay

setTimeout(function(){

var $modal = $('#ouibounce-modal');

//if there are cookies indicating that we shouldn't show the signup bar, then the modal won't have been added to the page

//and we can just return here.

if (!$modal.length) {

return;

}

//don't run this function if the user has already triggered the modal by leaving the viewport

if ($modal.hasClass('slideInDown')) return;

//position at bottom of screen

$modal.css({

top: 'auto',

bottom: 0

});

slideInModal('Up');

$modal.show();

},20000); //20 seconds

$(function() {

checkCookies();

});

}, 7500);

}

} else {

setTimeout(function() { defernl() }, 250);

}

})();



You are currently logged into this Artnet News Pro account on another device. Please log off from any other devices, and then reload this page continue. To find out if you are eligible for an Artnet News Pro group subscription, please contact [email protected]. Standard subscriptions can be purchased on the subscription page.

Log In

source