Crypto community sets Dogecoin price for September 30, 2022 – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Disclaimer: The CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency community price estimate is based only on the votes of its users. Estimates do not guarantee end-of-month prices.

Investors in Dogecoin (DOGE) are still hopeful that the meme coin will have a positive month in September despite the turbulent state of the cryptocurrency sector, which has been in a larger bear market throughout 2022.

The CoinMarketCap crypto community is projecting that the dog meme token will trade at an average of $0.08991 by the end of September 2022, which is still shy of the $0.01 critical psychological level, based on the votes of 1,079 votes – using the ‘Price Estimate’ function, which enables users to predict the future value of cryptocurrencies.

In particular, the estimated price indicates a $0.02649 or 41% increase from the decentralized finance (DeFi) asset’s current value at the time of publication.

According to the 491 user votes recorded so far, the community forecasts that the price will decline by the end of October, with an average estimate of $0.07471 +$0.01192 (+18.98%) to the current price.

Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.06287, down 1.47% in the last 24 hours and a further 8.84% over the previous seven days, with a total market worth of $8.3 billion.

Notably, the asset traded in the green before nose-diving in tandem with the broader crypto market.

Dogecoin has been in a steady selling frenzy since it dropped below the $0.19 barrier in December last year. As a result of this downward phase, the canine-centered cryptocurrency reached parity with its annual lows in June.

However, ever since that time, purchasers have been actively working toward the goal of reclaiming crucial support levels.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk.

