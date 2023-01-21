Networq Launches New Decentralized Social Media Platform – MarTech Series

MarTech Series – Marketing Technology Insights
Networq Launches New Decentralized Social Media Platform
Networq is excited to announce the launch of their new decentralized social media platform. The platform aims to revolutionize the way people interact and engage with each other online by gamifying the user experience and offering unique features such as badges, quests, and ranks.
The platform also offers its own cryptocurrency, $NTWRQ, which allows users to vote for changes or updates on the app, and gain access to exclusive features. Users can earn $NTWRQ by participating in the platform’s rewards system, by staking tokens, or by referring friends.
“Networq is more than just a social media platform, it’s a community of people who are looking for a new way to connect and engage with each other.”
“Networq represents a new way of thinking about social media,” said Porq, Networq’s CEO. “We believe that by gamifying the user experience, we can create a more engaging and rewarding platform that people will want to spend more time on.”
Networq is built on the Binance Smart Chain, and it’s fully decentralized, this means that the users are in full control of the network, and they can vote on changes and updates, and also they can control their own data.
The platform is currently in its presale stage and will be available on PinkSale, the token sale will start on January 21st, 2023 and the minimum price is 0.004 BNB which means 1.21 USD.
