iPhone 14 Gets an Exciting Discount on Flipkart; Check out the Details! – Beebom

If you have kept the iPhone 14 in your shopping cart but could never complete the transaction, now’s the time this could happen with ease. The iPhone 14 has got a massive discount on Flipkart as part of the Big Savings Day sale, bringing its price down to under Rs 70,000. Interesting, right? Check out the details below.

iPhone 14 Discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage is available to buy at Rs 66,999, which is down from the original price of Rs 79,900. This is a pretty interesting offer ever since the iPhone 14 launched in India a few months.

On top of this, buyers can avail of 10% off on Citi Bank credit/debit and ICICI Bank credit cards for an additional Rs 1,000 off. And if you have a phone for exchange, you can get up to Rs 22,000 on this. This can bring the price down to Rs 43,999, which is a deal one can’t say no to.

Buy iPhone 14 via Flipkart (Rs 66,999)

There’s a discount on other storage options too. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 76,999 (down from Rs 89,900) and the 512GB model is available at Rs 96,999 (down from Rs 1,09,900).

As for the specs, the iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, 12MP dual rear cameras and a 12MP selfie shooter, 5G support, and more.

One thing to note is that the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale is live until January 20. So, hurry up if want to grab the offer. Do let us know if you are considering the iPhone 14 at the discounted price in the comments below.

