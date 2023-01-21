BharOS is a new Android fork with a focus on security developed in India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Victor 21 January 2023

Mobile software Android Announcement

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras just recently held a conference and announced BharOS – a new mobile operating system focused on privacy and security. The OS is developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which is a Section 8 (not-for-profit) Company established by IIT Madras. BharOS is basically a really clean fork of AOSP that offers various security and privacy features.

For instance, there are no default apps pre-loaded in the OS. This allows users to carefully choose only the apps they need and trust. BharOS also provides access to a private app store service called PASS. Apparently, it is populated with hand-picked apps that have been verified to comply with businesses’ privacy and security needs.

That’s precisely the target audience for the OS. It will be provided to businesses and organizations with specific security requirements and sensitive information. Apparently, BharOS will get its own native over-the-air updates as well. Though, it is not clear which version of the Android core it is currently based on.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, had this to say about the software project:

