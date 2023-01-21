Crypto Market Capitalisation Hits $1 Trillion! Could This Be The Work Of Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, and Decentraland? – Crypto Mode

The crypto market was a place of despair throughout 2022. The market lost hundreds of billions as millions of crypto enthusiasts lost trust in the volatile market. However, with the start of 2023 came a different trend. Many cryptocurrencies have started to experience positive trends in the past week, helping the crypto market return to a $1 trillion market capitalisation.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Decentraland (MANA) have seen explosive growth in the past seven days, helping them hit milestones and taking them back to the heights they saw in 2022. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on the path to entering the market, currently in the ninth stage of its highly-anticipated presale. The token has raised $16.3 million at the time of writing and has made a lot of crypto enthusiasts return to the volatile market.

Big Eyes Coin brings an array of innovative features to the crypto market. The platform has created a charity wallet that will hold 5% of its tokens. The tokens will make regular contributions to ocean conservation efforts, including the survival of marine life. Big Eyes Coin will also help pets and children with a $1,000 donation to Action for Child Trauma International donation made in 2022.

The new meme token has planned out multiple steps of its roadmap for when it joins the crypto market. Some of the most significant steps of Big Eyes Coin’s release include the snippet release of NFTs in stage two and the official NFT releases in the third stage. The NFT collection is expected to reach the top ten projects according to experts.

So, what does the Big Eyes Coin calculator entail? The Big Eyes Coin calculator will allow you to see how much your Big Eyes Coin tokens would be worth if the token became worth x15 or x100 of that initial figure! This allows you to estimate how much you can potentially earn from your investment.



Shiba Inu has undoubtedly lived in Dogecoin’s (DOGE) shadow since its inception. While Shiba Inu has never been able to see a higher market capitalisation than the meme coin pioneer, the platform saw one of the quickest rises up the crypto market in history.

Shiba Inu grew by 48,000,000% in the space of ten months. While some thought this success would be short-lived, Shiba Inu has proven that it can maintain a positive trend and provide explosive returns.

Shiba Inu has increased its market capitalisation by 40.45% in the past seven days at the time of writing. This rise could be attributed to Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain utilising Ethereum’s (ETH) layer-1 blockchain.

Decentraland was a pioneer in the Metaverse space, creating the first virtual world owned by its users. The platform remains community-centric by utilising a DAO, which allows the Decentraland community to vote on matters concerning the platform’s future.

Decentraland has seen one of the biggest rises in market capitalisation at the start of 2023. The platform has risen by an eye-watering 70.15% in the past seven days at the time of writing!

The Metaverse giant hosts an NFT marketplace on its platform, allowing its users to customise their avatars and purchase land. Over $230 million has been traded through the NFT marketplace thus far!



Shiba Inu and Decentraland have undoubtedly helped the crypto market rise to $1 trillion through their impressive trends as of late. However, Big Eyes Coin has produced an ecosystem that has created excitement around the crypto market once more and helped rebuild trust after the dismal market trend in 2022.



Additionally, Big Eyes Coin could launch its platform early. If Big Eyes Coin raises $12 million in January, the Big Eyes team has announced that the platform will launch. Any crypto enthusiast could receive 200% bonus tokens with their Big Eyes Coin purchase if they use the ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ code at the checkout!

