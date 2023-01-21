New On Hulu For October 2022: Hellraiser, Chainsaw Man Season 1, And Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 – GameSpot

Hulu's lineup is growing during the month of October, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

Hulu has announced the list of new content arriving in October 2022, with original content alongside other TV shows and movies. There are horror picks in there for Halloween, as well as plenty of other content including comedy and anime.

On October 7, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, Hellraiser, will be coming to Hulu. A synopsis in part reads: “a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.” Hellraiser will reunite director David Bruckner, writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, writer-producer David S. Goyer, and producer Keith Levine–who all collaborated with Clive Barker on 2020’s The Night House.

Then, on October 11, Season 1 of the anime Chainsaw Man is coming to Hulu. Like the manga it’s based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story of Denji–a teenage Devil Hunter who, after his death, makes a pact with underworld deities to return as Chainsaw Man. With a new lust for life and empowered to seek revenge, Denji gains the ability to pull a cord in his chest, transform into a devil with chainsaws for hands (plus another for a head), and is guaranteed to almost never use them for gardening or logging tasks.

If both these still sound too heavy, Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 is a nice option with a totally different flavor. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he’s secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. He’s so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. A subtitled Season 3 comes to Hulu on October 5.

