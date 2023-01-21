The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – newsbtc.com

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Solana has had a good start in 2023 with an explosive, unexpected rally. After the harsh crypto winter of 2022, cryptos in the green are good news to investors. While SOL has been in the red ever since FTX’s collapse in November 2022, the token is starting the new year with refreshed strength.

The positive price action does not come alone. In fact, over the last few days, the crypto project has seen unprecedented activity. Most of the increases are associated with BONK, a new dog-themed token that has recently been launched on the Solana network.

BONK was claimed to compensate Solana investors after FTX and Alameda’s collapses, so the token’s supply was airdropped to the community, leading to a major boom in SOL’s price.

Hedera is an energy-efficient crypto platform powered by HBAR. Essentially, the platform allows businesses to design their own digital worlds. The platform boasts scalability and sustainability while all transactions are processed quickly, cheaply, and smoothly. Users who submit deals to the network receive HBAR tokens in return.

HBAR is a considerable player in the crypto industry. Its low price but significant trading activity make it a good target for this year.

Orbeon Protocol is the first decentralized platform for venture capital and crowdfunding. Already in its presale stage, the platform has gained considerable attention both in the media and among retail investors seeking to generate high returns while managing their risks.

Essentially, on this platform, you can buy ORBN tokens and then use them to invest in the world’s most promising startups. Shares are minted into fractionalized NFTs, so you can invest as low as $1. Apart from diversifying your portfolio, the opportunities are unlimited as you can pick any early-stage business or startup.

Based on this, it’s no wonder that crypto analysts expect (ORBN) to skyrocket by 6,000% in the near future. Token holders will enjoy exclusive perks, reduced trading costs, and multiple opportunities for passive income.

In addition to this, Orbeon Protocol redesigns the building blocks of the venture capital industry. While this industry has traditionally been known as very risky, the platform addresses this problem using smart contract technology. In other words, it implements a “fill or kill” mechanism, so your capital will be returned to you automatically if the business fails to meet the funding objective.

All in all, 2023 may come with good prospects for crypto investors. Despite the gloomy 2022, there are a few crypto projects that remained in the green, which puts some faith in those who want to invest in this fast-growing industry. SOL, HBAR, and ORBN are great projects to consider this year.

For more info about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pre-Sale, please visit:

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

