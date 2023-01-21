LeTV S1 Pro Is Cheapest IPhone 14 Pro: Now On Sale | SPARROWS NEWS – Sparrows News

LeTV, also known as LeEco, has recently launched the LeTV S1 Pro, a smartphone that has sparked controversy due to its striking resemblance to the iPhone 14 Pro. The design of the LeTV S1 Pro, particularly the Dynamic Island cut-out for the front camera, is an almost complete replica of the iPhone 14 Pro. The back of the phone also mimics the iconic “three cameras” design on recent generations of Apple models.

Not only does the LeTV S1 Pro replicate the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, but it also copies the interaction of the Dynamic Island. The phone supports headphones, notifications, power reminders, and even can expand music, control, and other effects, just like the iPhone 14 Pro.

The S1 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720p, but there is no mention of refresh rate information. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the UNISOC T7510 mobile platform with an 8-core CPU architecture and an external V510 baseband for 5G connectivity.

The phone supports NSA/SA 5G dual-mode all-network pass and has a body size of 164.5 x 75.6 x 9.5mm and weighs 209.5g. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh large battery and supports 10W charging with a Type-C interface.

The S1 Pro packs a 5MP front camera and supports 2D face recognition or side fingerprint recognition. On the back, the phone has a 13MP primary camera sensor, but there is no further information provided about the camera on the official listing.

In conclusion, the LeTV S1 Pro is a clear copy of the iPhone 14 Pro in terms of design. From the Dynamic Island cut-out for the front camera to the back’s “three cameras” design, and interaction of the Dynamic Island, the LeTV S1 Pro seems to be a blatant ripoff of Apple’s latest model. It remains to be seen how customers will respond to this copycat design or buy it as the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro for 899 yuan.

