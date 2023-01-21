Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows & Films On Disney+ In December … – What's On Disney Plus

One of the biggest selling points of Disney+ to many families around the world, is the huge collection of content that has been created for families and children. Compared to many other streaming platforms in the United States, Disney+ offers something unique with its family-friendly focused library, sometimes this is considered a problem, as the platform doesn’t have anywhere near the same level of general entertainment for adults compared to other platforms, but in some new data from the Wrap and Parrot Analytics‘, this focus on children’s content is working.

Taking into consideration, consumer research, streaming downloads, social media and other engagements, half of the top ten most-in-demand shows are geared towards children and 28% of shows on the streamer in the children’s genre account for 34% of total demand.

The most popular show on Disney+ in the United States is, “The Simpsons”, which in December 2022, had its highest demand last month (52.75 times the average series demand) and the show has constantly been one of the most popular shows on Disney+ since it first launched. With over 700 episodes available, it’s not surprising that it can pull in so many viewers.



With the third season of “The Mandalorian” due to arrive on Disney+ in March, the previous two seasons also proved to be a huge draw for audiences, with other Star Wars titles, “Andor” and “Tales Of The Jedi”, also making the top ten shows of the month.

It’s worth noting that with no major new Marvel series out during the winter, in December, not a single Marvel show made the top ten, though the Marvel films still pulled in viewers.

Two of the biggest films of 2022, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, have provided Disney+ with a boost in viewership of the first films and no doubt, both of these titles will be popular when they eventually arrive on Disney+ later this year.



As we’ve seen with the Nielsen streaming chart throughout December, the viewership number of classic Christmas films like “Home Alone” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, also gave Disney+ a considerable boost.

With the way, Disney operates both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. It’s obvious how Disney has split the target audience in two, with Disney+ appealing to families and children, while Hulu has the more mature content. Had the two been merged, like it is outside the US, the shift in types of content would put Disney+ in line with other streaming services. This data does give us a clear indication of what franchises are important to Disney+ subscribers in the US.

