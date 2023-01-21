Lido Dao Price Forecast: LDO price flirting with support of this rally – FXStreet

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Lido Dao (LDO) price is set to close its first negative week for 2023 after markets got rattled by a wave of central bank speakers banging the same drum as in 2022. With the positive mood and belief of a Goldilocks scenario dampening, the default overnight from crypto broker Genesis could not have come at a worse time. The fact that negotiations have been ongoing since November makes this even worse and dents the image of cryptocurrencies again.

Lido Dao price looks set to pare back quite some gains from its rally that jump-started at the beginning of this year. The fact that the rally got off to a quick start should not come as a surprise as the first two weeks of 2023 only had some second-tier data and no central bankers coming out with thoughtful comments on what was going on in the markets. With now another default overnight, after the FTX debacle, this one could be the sore spot that hits Wall Street with a write on a few banks’ balance sheets.

LDO could get punished in an overall sell-off in cryptocurrencies as this default again dents the image of the sector and the asset class. Only six months after Terra’s LUNA nuclear bomb, followed by the FTX plunge, this default could hit the Gemini vehicle from the Winklevoss twins, who had backing from several US commercial banks. Expect the punishment trade for the sector that Lido Dao price breaks the green ascending trend line. If the pennant formation is being taken out as well, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $1.60 looks to be the best candidate for now to support the decline.



LDO/USD daily chart

With the double support from the green ascending trend line and the pennant, it could be that the support is enough to withstand these headwinds. All in all, the central bankers have not said anything special or new. The fact that the negotiations around Genesis were already underway last year means a risk premium has already been priced in. In that scenario, LDO could jump higher and test $2.40 for a breakout trade out of the pennant and test $2.60 yet again.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.

Stablecoins have seen a shift in their activity level and general sentiment has fallen alongside prices, despite a spike in demand and utilization. Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization witnessed a decline.

Cardano (ADA) price is set to tank over 10% as pressure mounts on a crucial support level that is key to keeping this rally going. Lower highs are generated for a fifth day in a row, revealing a massive squeeze to the downside.

Solana, an Ethereum alternative blockchain, has witnessed a spike in the daily active SOL accounts and transactions on its network. The altcoin is working on dissociating itself from the FTX exchange collapse and “Sam coin” narrative.

Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source