Big Eyes Coin on the Verge of Breakthrough As Bitcoin and Binance … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Ten Leading Blockchain Companies Seeking Remote Employees
Top 10 Programming Languages Developers are Adding Instead of Python
Top 10 Cloud Programming Languages Developers Need to Know in 2023
Top 5 AI-powered Cybersecurity threats in 2023
The 10 Most Impactful Chief AI Officers of the Year 2022
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2022
The 10 Most Inspiring Tech Leaders to Watch in 2022
The Top 10 Most Influential CEOs to Watch in 2022
No products in the cart.
Since Ethereum’s (ETH) Merge in September 2022, the crypto market has been ranging between a market capitalization of $750 billion and $900 billion. Bitcoin (BTC) has also failed to make it to $20,000 per unit, rather it dropped below $16,000 at some point.
As 2022 was about to close its curtains, Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) hype skyrocketed causing outrageous private token sales. The community behind Big Eyes Coin is responsible for this positive news as we await a tier-1 CEX listing.
In other news, Bitcoin and Binance Coin (BNB) could be on a mission of retracing their way back to the top as traders are keen to recover their losses from Q4 2022.
Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin that will power the Big Eyes present and future ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin, despite being a new crypto, has been gaining momentum on social media and beyond. Its community worldwide has been its backbone since it launched its presale.
Big Eyes Coin is set to become an NFT and crypto trading hub where anyone can contribute and get liquidity easily. Can Big Eyes Coin set the records over other meme coins? Well, aside from being a liquidity protocol, Big Eyes Coin is set to become the leading meme coin in the industry, according to the prediction of its community.
Bitcoin (BTC) has traded below expectations since the last quarter of 2022. The same can be said about Binance Coin (BNB) which has only ranged +/-10% at the same time.
Both cryptocurrencies are the leading coins in the market based on market value, and it’s only right that Bitcoin and Binance Coin would lead the market to its next bull run.
Bitcoin leads and altcoins follow. Although this has not been the case for some cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin still contributes a huge impact on the market.
Binance has made the most impact in DeFi this year, taking bold steps and acting as DeFi’s big brother. This has helped the ecosystem to build solid trust from the crypto community. This makes Binance Coin, alongside Bitcoin, the crypto to watch should the market enter the next bull season.
Big Eyes Coin’s presale success could be the hindsight the community needs to understand what it may offer in the future. There will be a tier-1 CEX listing; meaning that the BIG token is set to feature in a top-tier centralized exchange. This will be a boost to Big Eyes Coin as more traders will be able to buy at will.
The Big Eyes Coin presale program is your easy access to the heart of Big Eyes. Through the presale, you become a member of the Big Eyes community and contribute your part to its evolution.
Simply head to Big Eyes’ official website to get started. All you need is an Ethereum wallet funded with adequate USDT (ERC20).
Use promo code Ocean432 for additional tokens with every purchase!
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation launched in July 2021 and has grown rapidly with lots of developments and products Bitgert is the most trusted crypto of 2023 and it is expected to become a part of Top 10 cryptocurrencies with a estimated market cap of $10 Billion USDK now more about Bitgert here: https://bitgert.com
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Get the latest news about architecture, design, city, and inspiration.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Big Eyes Coin on the Verge of Breakthrough As Bitcoin and Binance … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight