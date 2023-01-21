Amazon drops 11-inch iPad Pro M2 to $719, arrives by Christmas – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Save up to $100 on iPad Pros.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Looking for a last-minute gift for Christmas? Amazon has Apple’s M2 iPad Pro 11-inch in stock and ready to be dispatched to your door by December 25 — with up to $100 in savings.

A bonus $9.01 discount at checkout stacked with a $70 instant rebate drives the cost of the 128GB iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple’s M2 chip and Wi-Fi connectivity down to $719.99. At press time, units are set to arrive before Christmas.

Models with a larger storage capacity are also discounted by up to $100 at Amazon, including the bump up to 256GB that’s $80 off and the 512GB Wi-Fi spec that’s $100 off — each via cash rebates combined with bonus savings at checkout. Many of the iPad deals match Black Friday pricing.

Want to put together the ultimate gift package? The Apple Pencil 2 is marked down to $89 ($40 off retail) with delivery by Christmas, an excellent complement to the M2 iPad Pro. Be sure to check delivery dates for your specific shipping address, though, as dates are subject to change.

Those looking for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save up to $100 at Amazon this weekend.

Even more holiday deals

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

A bonus $9.01 discount at checkout stacked with a $70 instant rebate drives the cost of the 128GB iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple’s M2 chip and Wi-Fi connectivity down to $719.99. At press time, units are set to arrive before Christmas.

Models with a larger storage capacity are also discounted by up to $100 at Amazon, including the bump up to 256GB that’s $80 off and the 512GB Wi-Fi spec that’s $100 off — each via cash rebates combined with bonus savings at checkout. Many of the iPad deals match Black Friday pricing.

Want to put together the ultimate gift package? The Apple Pencil 2 is marked down to $89 ($40 off retail) with delivery by Christmas, an excellent complement to the M2 iPad Pro. Be sure to check delivery dates for your specific shipping address, though, as dates are subject to change.

Those looking for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save up to $100 at Amazon this weekend.

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

The cheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount.

Some of the hottest deals collected today include $100 off a variety of Apple's Mac catalog, $800 off the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot cleaner, and 72% off a Monoprice 85W USB-C wall charger.

Exclusive savings have arrived on Apple's brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini — with every retail configuration now $100 off. Prices start at just $499.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple has added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they stack up versus the M1 Max and M1 Pro models.

The M2 Pro Mac mini bridges the gap between entry-level and high-end. Here's how it compares to the baseline Mac Studio.

On January 17, Apple refreshed its Mac mini with the M2 Apple Silicon processor — and more. Here's how the new M2 and M2 Pro models compare to the 2020 M1 Mac mini.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

Fuel 4-in-1 Power Station review: Small footprint, big capabilities

Microsoft layoffs effectively kill HoloLens & mixed reality projects

Tests confirm macOS Finder isn't scanning for CSAM images

iPhone 15 Pro may use thinner curved bezels for display

Pick up Apple's M2 Mac mini 2023 for just $499

How to use SCP to transfer files in the macOS Terminal

Best M2 MacBook Pro accessories

Keychron Q1 Pro review: Finally a wireless & metal mechanical keyboard

The cheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount.

Some of the hottest deals collected today include $100 off a variety of Apple's Mac catalog, $800 off the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot cleaner, and 72% off a Monoprice 85W USB-C wall charger.

Exclusive savings have arrived on Apple's brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini — with every retail configuration now $100 off. Prices start at just $499.

At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple's HomeKit ecosystem.

We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with Apple HomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers.

There was a lot to see that works with your iPhone at the 2023 CES. Here's what we loved.

We tracked down all the gear integrating with Apple Find My app while at CES — with or without an AirTag. Here's what we found.

In our long-term review of the iPhone 14 Pro, we differentiate between Apple's marketing machine and nice-to-have features.

The Fuel 4-in-1 Power Station from Case-Mate can simultaneously recharge an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a fourth device in an all-in-one charging system.

The Keychron Q1 Pro is a well-engineered mechanical keyboard has one exciting trait that sets it apart from the Q1 variant: wireless connectivity.

Great MagSafe compatible accessories can be attached to a high price tag. Belkin, who has produced several MagSafe-compatible accessories, may have broken the stereotype with the affordable Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand.

The Logitech Pop Keys wireless mechanical keyboard is perfect for anyone with multiple devices and is looking to add a unique pop of color to their office space.

The Element Case Special Ops Apple Watch band brings military style, extra protection to a case-and-band combo for the Apple Watch Series 7 and 8.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source