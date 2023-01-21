Bitcoin Price Today 9 Jan: BTC Increases By 1.79% Painting The Chart Green – CoinGape

Home » News » Bitcoin Price Today 9 Jan: BTC Increases By 1.79% Painting The Chart Green

Bitcoin Price Today 9 Jan: The price of Bitcoin has increased by 1.79% in the last 24 hours. Significant coins are trading in green today.

BTC was trading as low as 16,928 USD at 6:35 pm on 8th January. However, the price of the crypto got a boost and reached 17,248.75 USD, at the time of writing. Trading volume is soaring by 69.64% as compared to the last day. The market cap for Bitcoin stands at 332.308 billion USD. The dominance of Bitcoin has decreased by 0.57% compared to the previous day. Source: coinmarketcap

Following the collapse of FTX and the FED‘s rate hike, Bitcoin has been through a difficult period. The price has kept dropping. The market environment will be challenging this year since, according to the IMF, one-third of the global economy will be in recession.

The global crypto market cap stands at 850.35 billion USD, an increase of 3.25% in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume is at 30.98 billion USD during the previous 24 hours, an increase of 89.94%.

If we look in terms of the rupee, the currency of India, each BTC token is selling for 14,20,779.54 lacs.

In terms of the currency of Singapore, Singapore dollars, each BTC token is currently costing 22,940.83 Singapore dollars.

In terms of Dirham, the UAE’s currency, each BTC token stands at 63,302.91 UAE Dirham.

Bitcoin Price Today 9 Jan: There have been predictions of Bitcoin getting a bullish momentum soon. However, the market still seems bearish for this crypto.

