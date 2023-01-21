Google blames Apple for lousy Android-to-iPhone messaging – Business Insider

On Tuesday, Google took a blatant jab at Apple on its website over what it says is Apple’s failure to improve the user experience of messaging between iPhone and Android devices.

Some users have long lamented the green message bubbles that come with cross-device messaging, as well as poor-quality compressed videos, the lack of read receipts, and other headaches.

Google blames Apple, as the company converts texts sent between iPhones and Androids into what’s called SMS and MMS, both of which are decades-old methods of sending text-only messages from device to device.

Instead, Google says, Apple should use something called Rich Communication Services, which it says is the “modern industry standard” meant to improve how people can send not only texts but also media, such as emojis, videos, and photos.

“These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other,” the Android website said.

The page prompts visitors to share the campaign on social media and “help @Apple #getthemessage.”

“Texting between iPhone and Android is broken. It’s time for Apple to fix green and blue bubbles, and texting for everyone,” the social text said.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This is only the latest instance in which Google has called for Apple to adopt RCS. In June, Google seized an opportunity to get its point across when the rapper Drake released his song “Texts Go Green” about miscommunication with a partner.

Google’s social team posted an “unofficial lyric explainer video” that praised the song and interpreted the lyrics as complaints against iPhone turning Android users’ texts green.

“If only some super talented engineering team at Apple would fix this,” Google’s June video said.

