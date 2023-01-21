Binance Fan Token To Kick Off This Lunar New Year With Over $8,500 Prize Pool – CoinGape

Home » News » Binance Fan Token To Kick Off This Lunar New Year With Over $8,500 Prize Pool

There are just a few days remaining in the Chinese New Year. Preparations are at their peak and just like every year Binance team is set with an exclusive promotion for all Gift Card senders — including new and existing Binance users. Along with sending an e-red packet Gift Card using a design from Binance’s limited-time Lunar New Year collection, Binance Fan Token will reward you with over $8,500 prize pool!

All you have to do is complete a few simple tasks and unlock your share of rewards. One can also take part in Binance’s trivia quiz on Instagram or Twitter for an additional 6x rewards multiplier.

The Gift Card rewards will be denominated in one of the following Binance Fan Tokens:

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) is a Binance fan token that works on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) is a native BEP-20 token developed to seek to transform the fan experience for all S.S. Lazio supporters.

Introduced in 2021, The Santos FC fan token enables holders to participate in voting on specific problems. Additionally, there is the chance to purchase merchandise, NFTs, match tickets, and win prizes.

PORTO is the fan token of FC Porto football club and runs on the Binance blockchain. Football fan tokens let you get closer to your favorite football teams and share in their success.

The official Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) is a utility token providing fans with revolutionary new ways to engage with the brand. ALPINE will be available for all Binance users via the Launchpad from today and later via Spot, bank card purchases, and P2P.

As a bonus, the top 50 qualified users will be eligible to receive six times the original Gift Card reward value as their final reward for this Activity. For example, A person who correctly answers all the questions in the trivia quiz will become one of the top 50 referrers amongst all eligible users during the Activity Period.

