Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 Released for Pixel Devices – Droid Life

A very minor update labeled as Beta 2.1 for Android 13 QPR2 testers is now available for Pixel devices. If you didn’t see it, Beta 2 was announced only a few days ago.

As for what’s new, this appears to be a very small bug fixer, but important enough for Google to be sending this update out. Inside, Google lists a cellular connectivity issue fix, as well as a Bluetooth issue fix. Details are below.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you can grab the latest beta. The build arrives as T2B2.221216.008 and brings a few notable things.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1

Release date: January 20, 2023

Build: T2B2.221216.008

Security patch level: January 2023

Google Play services: 22.41.13

Below you can see exactly what Google has cooked up inside of this latest release.

If you’d like to grab the update, the easiest way is going to be through the Android Beta Program. Sign-up for that here. If you’d like to go another route, you can manually flash factory image or OTA files linked below.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files

