Ethereum Price Rejected At The $2,000 Level, Will It Retrace To $1,700 Soon? – newsbtc.com

Ethereum price has retraced over the past few days, in the last 24 hours the coin depreciated 2%. The current price action pointed towards consolidation. In the past trading sessions, ETH has retraced beneath the $1,900 price mark.

Continued consolidation for Ethereum has now pushed Ethereum price close to $1,800. In case the king altcoin is unable to break past the $1,800 level, it would be targeting the next support level for the coin.

Technical outlook had turned bearish as the coin was mainly consolidating causing a loss of value. Buying strength witnessed a fall on its chart which made ETH turn bearish at press time. If Ethereum needs to cross above the $1,900 price level, the buying strength needs to recover considerably on its chart.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.18 Trillion, with a 1.6% negative change in the last 24 hours. Market movers were also dipping on their respective charts, this had an effect on the coin’s overall price movement.

ETH was trading at $1,880 at the time of writing. The coin had witnessed rejection at the $2,000 price mark multiple times. At the moment Ethereum price witnessed a correction after it attempted to trade near the $2,000 price level.

Overhead resistance for the coin was at $1,900 and a jump beyond the mentioned price level will push ETH to touch the $2,000 mark.

Local support for the coin was at $1,700 but consistent lateral movement might end up pushing Ethereum price to $1,500.

Amount of Ethereum traded depicted an increase in selling pressure indicating that sellers were starting to drive control in the market.

The altcoin’s lateral trading had taken a toll on its buying strength. The indicator on the four hour chart reflected the same. The Relative Strength Index was under the half-line which indicated that buyers are lesser than sellers in the market.

This fall in buying strength could cause Ethereum price to revisit $1,745 where the altcoin might again witness demand. Ethereum price was above 20-SMA line and pointed towards buyers driving the price momentum in the market.

ETH’s price movement has also indicated that the coin registered sell signal on its chart pointing towards bearishness.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence underwent a bearish crossover and formed red histograms under the zero-line.

These formations are related to sell signal for Ethereum. Parabolic SAR which depicts the price direction of the coin was also negative.

The dotted lines of the indicator above the candlesticks indicated that the price direction of Ethereum was heading south proving that the bears were stronger than the bulls on the four hour chart.

