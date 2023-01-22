A NASA job that pays you to sleep: Space agency paying over Rs 15 lakhs for lying in bed for 60 days – chec… – Zee Business

The experiment will be carried out to mitigate the negative effects of weightlessness, scientists are going to investigate artificial gravity for the first time.

NASA sleep job: NASA is offering volunteers the opportunity to spend two months lying in bed for $18,500 (Rs 15,08,582 approximately). The Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study (AGBRESA) is initiated at the German Aerospace Center by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Sleeping beds will be located at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine at the German Aerospace Center in Cologne, which is a renowned medical research centre. All necessary tasks, including eating, experimenting, and playing, will be carried out while in bed.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.defineSlot(‘/11440465/Zeebiz_Web/Zeebiz_AS_Inarticle_1_300x250’, [300, 250], ‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-1’).addService(googletag.pubads());

googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-1’);

});

Volunteers will spend a total of 89 days in German Aerospace Center in Cologne, including five days of orientation, rest and astronaut-like physical behaviour, on each side of the 60-day bed-rest period.

The experiment will be carried out to mitigate the negative effects of weightlessness, scientists are going to investigate artificial gravity for the first time.

The beds will be slanted forward by six degrees to simulate the effect on body fluids felt by astronauts during a flight on a space shuttle.

Get Latest Business News, Stock Market Updates and Videos; Check your tax outgo through Income Tax Calculator and save money through our Personal Finance coverage. Check Business Breaking News Live on Zee Business Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe on YouTube.

LATEST NEWS

Latest Trending Updates

Trending Topics

Follow us on

Partner Sites

source