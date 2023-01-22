Big Eyes Coin On The Ethereum Blockchain Might Be The Next Top … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The Ethereum blockchain is famous for housing thousands of dApps, DEXs, and protocols. It is also known to be a platform for some of the best-performing blockchain systems in the crypto landscape. And one of them is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that is soon to launch on the Ethereum blockchain and aims to leverage all of the blockchain’s functionality.
The regular narrative for meme coins has always been for them to exist with zero utility; Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin looking to change that, just like Shiba Inu (SHIB) did when it launched. Big Eyes Coin is a community of meme coins and cat lovers and the newest meme coin to launch on the Ethereum blockchain.
Using its cat-themed narrative, experts believe Big Eyes Coin could be the next biggest meme coin after Dogecoin (DOGE). Dogecoin has held its place as the overall best meme coin since its debut, and it gained more traction in 2021 during the beginning of the bull run. Dogecoin has been in the spotlight for some time now, but with the impressive performances of Big Eyes Coin during this bear rally, it could be the next coin to dispose of DOGE from its position.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme coin project built to function as a light-hearted crypto coin on the blockchain. It was built for fun, memes, and entertainment and is currently the biggest meme coin project in the landscape.
Dogecoin is particularly popular for being a favorite of the billionaire Elon Musk. The meme coin owes much of its success to Elon Musk, who has endorsed it several times over the years. Dogecoin was also accepted as a form of payment by Tesla and Elon’s recently launched perfume brand. The meme coin has been a valuable investment to many in the landscape.
Ethereum (ETH) is a second-generation blockchain system with some of the most exciting additions to the blockchain system. Ethereum offers all, including DeFi, NFTs, dApps, DEXs, and every functionality the blockchain has to offer its users.
It is a decentralized blockchain system that allows developers to build their applications. It operates using smart contract functionality and has the biggest on-chain activity in the landscape.
Ethereum is famous for being the most functional system which offers numerous real-world applications to the community. Big Eyes Coin looks to leverage all of these offerings in providing the best platform for its users.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat meme project with the best meme coin functions. It is a community where users interact, have fun, share memes, and make money while at it. Big Eyes Coin aims to build a community where users are open regarding opportunities. It offers DeFi functions, NFT collections, and gaming and could introduce a Metaverse for its community shortly.
Big Eyes Coin is also a charitable meme coin, which looks to give back to the community. The meme coin gave $1000 to the luna children initiative in the past months and planned to offer 5% of its overall earnings to marine preservation.
It aims to contribute to the community even outside of the blockchain landscape. Big Eyes Coin is big on presale, having generated $1 million from its week one presale. Early investors are already hopping on the bandwagon. Now could be the best time to join before the token launches. Join the network’s presale by clicking the link.
Big Eyes Coin also offers 5% bonus tokens with any order that uses the promotion code ‘Ocean960’ at the checkout!
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
