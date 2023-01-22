Tesla's Final Delivery Push of 2022 Is Critical for the Company – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s CEO sent out a 132-word email to the entire company. In the short, concise note, Elon Musk hit on several points that have and continue to dominate news and business headlines. Tesla is in uncharted waters. For a stock that seemingly has only gone up for years, its share price has eroded by 70 percent in 2022, more than 40 percent in December alone. With just days left in the fourth quarter, Tesla faces another significant challenge.
It would not be the end of a quarter without Musk requesting that all hands be on deck as the company tries to get out every vehicle possible. Tesla set a new record for deliveries by quarter just a few months ago when it reported more than 340,000 units were sold in the third quarter. Wall Street analysts are demanding a significant increase in deliveries. Some expect to see more than 440,000 for the fourth quarter.
In the all-company email, Musk states: Since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31. Also, every incremental car we produce that can be delivered in time also matters. Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!
It really could make a difference in the stock price. If Tesla misses the target, the already beat-up stock value could plummet further. Remember, Tesla employees were offered stock as part of the compensation package. So many of the people who read that email have also been watching their portfolio take a considerable hit in the past month, including Musk himself, who lost the title of the world’s richest person.
But, Musk addressed the market news as well. He wrote: Btw, don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!
Musk did start the email by congratulating everyone for their hard work and “exceptional execution” before getting down to business. Indeed, the final days of 2022 will be telling for Tesla.
The complete email as obtained by CNBC is below:
From: Elon Musk
To: Everybody
Subj. Final Few Days
Date: Dec. 28, 2022 [Time Stamp removed]
Just a quick note to thank you for your hard work and congratulate you on exceptional execution in 2022!
Since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31. Also, every incremental car we produce that can be delivered in time also matters.
Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!
Thanks,
Elon
Btw, don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!
In January 18th, 2023’s “Geniuses” episode of The Price is Right, they unveiled a Tesla Model Y and a 220v connector as a showcase prize, alongside a virtual game room.
In order for a contestant to win the showcase prize on The Price is Right, they must bid as close to the actual retail price as possible without going over. If their bid is closer to the retail price than the other contestant’s bid, they win.
The contestant, named David, put in a bid of $77,000 for the Model Y and gaming chairs. The price came in at $78,500, so David won!
The Model Y David won is a white Long Range model with 331 miles of range and Enhanced Autopilot, a $6,000 upgrade option.
Tesla spends no money on advertising or commercials. This is on purpose and has worked well in Tesla’s favor because they’ve ballooned to becoming one of the most sought-after, respectable, and valuable automotive companies in the world. Tesla’s products speak for themselves… literally.
According to Chris Johnson, a former IRS lawyer, on Quora, The Price is Right doesn’t purchase prizes. Instead, they’re all given to the show by various manufacturers to give away to the contestants. “At the end of the day, giving away these prizes is essentially glorified advertising,” Johnson writes on Quora. “Did you notice how each and every prize is described in intimate detail? The companies giving the prizes to the show hope that the millions of people watching [will] like what they see, and go out and buy the very same items themselves. If a company ends up selling just one of the same items that was featured on the show, they recoup most of what they gave away.”
The Price is Right has been giving away cars and high-expense products for many years. The most expensive prize was, according to CBS, an Audi R8 V8 Spyder Quattro S Tronic.
This Tesla Model Y is the third Tesla that has appeared on the popular game show. On April 22nd, 2010, The Price is Right gave away a first-generation Tesla Roadster. Drew Carey, the show’s host, said that it was worth more than $112,000. Adjusted for inflation, that’s roughly $152,500 today, which is about the price of a spec’d out Plaid Model X.
Carey also mentioned that he has a friend that has a Tesla Roadster, and it drives like a slot car. “It’s fantastic!” he said with a smile.
At the time of that airing, Tesla had just started mass-producing the Roadster. It was based on the chassis for the Lotus Elise and was the first highway-legal serial production all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells, according to CleanTechnica.
In May 2019, a contestant won a black Tesla Model 3. Before unveiling the vehicle, Carey asked Gregory, the contestant, if he was going to share his winnings with his friend Michael. “We’re splitting everything,” Gregory responds. “Ah, man, I don’t know,” Carey answers with a laugh.
Watch the full “Geniuses” episode of The Price is Right on CBS.
We’re a few weeks out from Tesla’s last major update, the 2022 holiday update which brought many new features and improvements such as myQ garage door support, Apple Music, Auto Turn Signals, Zoom and much more.
However, Tesla doesn’t stand still for long, Tesla is now preparing its first post-holiday update. We’ll take a look at one of the features expected to be included in this upcoming update.
The 2021 holiday update brought us custom light shows, a customizable launcher and automated seat heaters.
Seat heaters can now be set to Auto, which will let the vehicle control their temperature automatically based on the cabin’s interior temperature and the temperature the climate system is set to.
The car will then automatically choose the heat level of the seat, selecting from low, medium or high.
The car is also smart enough to not turn on a seat heater if there is no one in the seat.
Automated seat heaters are only for the front seats of the vehicle and users can override the system at any time. The options for heated seats range from off, low, medium, high to auto.
Tesla is now taking everything it has learned from its automation of its temperature-controlled seats and it’s applying it to the vehicle’s heated steering wheel.
Tesla begin shipping Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with heated steering wheels since early 2021 in China and late 2021. However, Model S and Model X vehicles have had heated steering wheels for several years. Whether your vehicle includes a heated steering wheel will vary depending on when and where it was manufactured.
The heated steering wheel can currently be turned on manually by navigating to the climate control screen of the vehicle, through the Tesla app, or by adding it to the launcher at the bottom of the screen.
If your vehicle is equipped with a heated steering wheel, you’ll soon be able to set it to ‘Auto’ and let the vehicle control the desired heat of the wheel in pretty much the same way the vehicle controls heated seats, by taking the vehicle current cabin temperature and the temperature your climate system is set to.
Although it makes a lot of sense for Tesla to automate the heating of the steering wheel as they do for seat heaters, there’s more to this upcoming feature than just automation.
Tesla’s heated steering wheel has thus far only had a single temperature setting, however, with this new feature, Tesla is also adding two temperature options to the heated steering wheel.
When setting the temperature of your heated steering wheel, you’ll now be able to choose from Off, Low, High or Auto settings, instead of just the previously available ‘Off’ or ‘On’ options.
You’ll of course continue to have full control of the heated steering wheel if you prefer, but many owners end up finding that the Auto setting works quite well and find themselves enjoying the comfort of the heated seats without having to even think about it.
At this time we don’t know which vehicles this feature is coming to yet, but we expect Tesla to add it to at least all newer models.
This feature is anticipated to be in the first update of 2023, which is expected to be released later this month and have a version of 2023.4.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.44.30.10.
