New 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro vs 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – compared – AppleInsider

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here’s how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2022 and gave it an M2 chip. However, other than the new chip, not much else changed on the machine.

After Apple introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max-containing 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch became the most affordable MacBook Pro. On January 17, Apple updated the 14-inch and 16-inch models with an M2 Pro or M2 Max configuration.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Specifications

Specifications 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro Price (starting) $1,299.00

Best 14-inch MacBook Pro prices Display size (inches) 13.3 14.2 Dimensions (inches) 0.61 x 11.97 x 8.36 0.61 x 12.31 x 8.71 Weight (pounds) 3.0 3.5, 3.6 (M2 Max) Max Resolution 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Pixel Density 227 254 Brightness 500 nits XDR: 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak

SDR: 500 nits max Display Backlighting LED Mini LED Display Technology Wide Color P3, True Tone Wide Color P3, True Tone, ProMotion Processors M2 8-core Up to M2 Pro 12-core, M2 Max 12-core Graphics 10-core GPU Up to 19-core GPU (M2 Pro)

Up to 38-core GPU (M2 Max) Memory 8GB, 16GB, 24GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB (M2 Max), 96GB (M2 Max) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB Battery Up to 20 hours Up to 18 hours Biometrics Touch ID Touch ID Trackpad Force Touch Force Touch Keyboard Backlit Magic Keyboard with ambient light sensor Backlit Magic Keyboard with ambient light sensor Ports Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 (USB-C)

3.5mm headphone jack Three Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 (USB-C)

Advanced HDMI port

SDXC card slot

3.5mm headphone jack Webcam 720p FaceTime HD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Audio Stereo speakers with high-dynamic range

Spatial Audio

Dolby Atmos

Three mic array High-fidelity six-speaker sound with force-cancelling woofers

Spatial Audio

Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Charger 67W USB-C Starts at 67W USB-C Color Silver, Space Gray Silver, Space Gray

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Design, Size, Weight

The 13-inch MacBook Pro dimensions are 0.61 inches by 11.97 inches by 8.36 inches, weighing three pounds. It has a Touch Bar at the top of the keyboard for touch-based controls and a straight bezel on display.

On the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the dimensions are 0.61 inches by 12.31 inches by 8.71 inches, with a weight of 3.5 pounds. Choosing an M2 Max will result in a MacBook Pro that is 3.6 pounds.

Comparing the changed design. Top: 13-inch MacBook Pro. Bottom: 14-inch MacBook Pro

When Apple revealed the product in 2021, it showed changes to the design. The 14-inch model also has a different hardware design with more pronounced curves on the edges that are flatter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro no longer has a Touch Bar and features a slimmer bezel on display with a notch to house the webcam.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Display

The LED display on the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 2,560 by 1,600 pixels and has a pixel density of 227 pixels per inch. On the 14-inch MacBook Pro, users will find a Mini LED display of 3,024 by 1,964 pixels and a pixel density of 254 pixels per inch.

Mini LED technology offers better backlighting and offers contrast levels comparable to OLED, another type of display technology. However, unlike OLED, the technology is not inherently at-risk for burn-in.

Mini LED also offers more brightness levels, and the Liquid Retina XDR display on the 14-inch MacBook Pro shows 1,000 nits of sustained full-screen XDR brightness and 1,600 nits at peak for HDR content. SDR brightness on this model is 500 nits.

Meanwhile, the standard Retina display on the 13-inch MacBook Pro has 500 nits of brightness across the board. The 14-inch MacBook Pro display has another feature that its 13-inch cousin lacks — ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Both models have True Tone technology, which adjusts the color and intensity of the display to match the ambient light in a person’s environment. They each also support Wide color P3 that offers millions of colors, or one billion on the 14-inch model.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Processor

The 8-core M2 chip on the 13-inch MacBook Pro has four cores each for performance and efficiency. It has a 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 100GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The more powerful M2 Pro chip offers up to twelve cores, eight for performance and four for efficiency. The GPU goes up to nineteen cores and has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth.

From left: M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max chips

At the higher level, the M2 Max chip has 67 billion transistors, which is over three times more than the M2 — using a 12-core CPU. It has 400GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 96GB of memory.

Every chip in the M2-series lineup has a 16-core Neural Engine capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, up to 40% faster than the M1 generation.

Benchmarks for the M2 showed a single-core score of 1869, which is a bump over the M1’s 1707. Graphics increased significantly, jumping from 7395 to 8900 on the M2.

Early benchmarks for the M2 Pro reveal that it may be more powerful than even the M1 Max. Geekbench’s entry for a device identified as “Mac14,12” appears to be the M2 Pro Mac mini, with a single-core score of 1952 and a multi-core score of 15013.

Previous Geekbench scores for the M1 Mac mini were 1651 single-core and 5181 multi-core. Scores for M1 Max were typically 1727 single-core and 12643 multi-core. Benchmark test scores aren’t necessarily an indicator of real-world usage, but they offer a way to compare different processors.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Graphics

The 13-inch MacBook Pro can have one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz. In contrast, display support for the M2 Pro includes up to two external monitors with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt, or one with up to 6K at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one with up to 4K at 144Hz over HDMI.

Another option is one external display with 8K at 60Hz or one at 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

The M2 Max can drive up to four external displays — up to three with 6K at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one up to 4K at 144Hz over HDMI. Another configuration for the M2 Max is three external displays — up to two at 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 240Hz over HDMI.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Camera

The 1080p webcam on the 14-inch MacBook Pro was a welcome upgrade from the 720p version on the 13-inch model. Both models have an advanced image signal processor with computational video and image noise reduction.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Storage, Connectivity, Power

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has more storage options than the 13-inch model, at 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. The 13-inch starts at 256GB with options for 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

For connectivity, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, which is also 802.11ax. Wi-Fi 6E enables access to the 6Ghz band, which means 1,200Mhz spectrum in the US.

Ports on the models. Left: 13-inch MacBook Pro. Right: 14-inch MacBook Pro

The ports that the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers include two USB-C Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports that have speeds up to 40Gb/s. When Apple introduced the 14-inch MacBook Pro, it added an extra Thunderbolt/USB 4 port for a total of three, with the same speeds.

Charging is different on each model. The 13-inch MacBook Pro sticks with USB-C charging, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro has MagSafe 3. It’s a magnetically-affixed charger that can quickly disconnect from the MacBook Pro, preventing it from going flying if someone trips over the cable.

The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro battery offers up to 18 hours of video playback. Apple tested video playback and battery using a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro that had a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB of memory, and a one-terabyte SSD.

Apple didn’t mention the testing conditions for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it likely involved similar testing as it can reach up to 20 hours of video playback in the Apple TV app.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Other features

Both MacBook Pro models feature a backlit Magic Keyboard with a Force Touch trackpad. They also each have a Touch ID sensor on the keyboard.

The main difference here is the Touch Bar on the 13-inch MacBook Pro that first appeared on Pro models in 2016. It replaced the top row of physical function keys, adding touch input to apps, digital system controls, and virtual function keys.

Touch Bar second-generation design

The Touch Bar was controversial as Apple users preferred physical function keys instead. It also came to be associated with the issue of the flawed butterfly keyboard on the MacBook Pro lineup.

The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is the last Mac with a Touch Bar, likely due to Apple not refreshing the hardware design when it introduced the model.

Looking to another system — audio — the 13-inch MacBook Pro sports stereo speakers with high dynamic range. It also has a “studio-quality” three-mic array with a high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has the same array of mics, but its sound system comprises six high-fidelity speakers with force-canceling woofers. Additionally, unlike the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the upgraded HDMI port on the 14-inch model supports multichannel audio output.

The 3.5mm headphone jack on each model supports high-impedance headphones. These headphones have an impedance of 25 ohms and over, offering high audio levels. However, they demand more power than their low-impedance brethren.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Pricing

The price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, which provides 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Customers can add 16GB of memory for an extra $200, or 24GB which adds $400 to the price.

Upgrading to 512GB of storage is an extra $200, and an increase of $400 for 1TB. The highest tier of a 2TB drive adds $800 to the final price. Unfortunately, the 13-inch model doesn’t have any upgrade options for the processor — buyers will only receive an M2 with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

As a newer and more powerful device, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has more upgrade options for storage and memory. The base configuration is a 10-core M2 Pro with a 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 67W USB-C power adapter.

Upgrade options for the processor include a 12-core M2 Pro with a 19-Core GPU that adds $300. Both options for the M2 Max include a 12-core CPU, but adding one with a 30-core GPU adds $500, and a 38-core GPU costs $700.

For memory, buyers can opt for 32GB for an extra $400, 64GB for $800 with M2 Max, and a whopping 96GB at $1,200 with M2 Max. Higher storage upgrades include 1TB at $200, 2TB for $600, 4TB for $1,200, and an 8TB drive that adds an extra $2,400 to the bill.

On the 14-inch model, people can upgrade to a 96W USB-C power adapter which adds an extra $20 to the bill. It’s included for free with a selection of M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU or an M2 Max.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Which to Buy?

Price is probably the only reason people should buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro over the 2023 model. It’s more affordable than the 14-inch MacBook Pro but inferior.

AppleInsider reviewed the model in June 2022 and gave it a score of 3.5 out of 5. It gets the job done, but having two Thunderbolt ports without a separate power port will only be enough for some users if they have a dock.

However, for folks who want a Pro Mac on a budget, the 13-inch model is an excellent device. People who don’t mind spending extra should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro versus 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro – Where to Buy

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is up to $200 off in our M2 13-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide thanks to exclusive MacBook Pro deals on the systems and AppleCare.

