Binance NFT Presents 0 Trading Fees in December, Other Holiday … – BSC NEWS

Binance NFT offers zero trading fees, Christmas NFT giveaway and VIP listing rewards.

As the winter holidays approach, Binance NFT is already in the giving mood, offering zero trading fees during December and unwrapping additional reward and giveaway campaigns.

For the full month of December, users will be able to list NFTs with 0 trading fees on the Binance NFT marketplace.

In total, Binance NFT is running three promotions until the end of the year, including:

For more information, check out the announcement from Binance.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are hot right now on BNB Chain with the arrival of NFT marketplace behemoth OpenSea, first via an integration with Binance NFT and then direct listing of BNB Chain NFTs on OpenSea.

Binance NFT is Binance’s NFT arm that consists of a marketplace, a platform for initial game offering (IGO), and mystery NFT boxes on BNB Chain.

With the relevance of NFT projects on BNB Chain, Binance NFT has become increasingly more popular for NFT collectors

The Founder of Pi Network explains the importance of human verification in the AI age while unveiling the protocol’s decentralized KYC solution.

Founder and Head of Technology at Pi Network, Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis, shared his thoughts about proving the humanity of people in a world shifting towards Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to the lifelong technologist, digital communities need real people. Although AI-powered algorithms can grow the user base, they can be problematic. One problem is the huge prevalence of spam bots and fake accounts. One way of solving this issue is verifying human identity through Know Your Customer (KYC). Nicolas wrote explicitly about the Pi Network native KYC solution in his article.

Pi Network’s native KYC solution combines scientific and human truths using machine automation and human verification for accurate results. Machine automation processes images, extract text, detects fake ID, and compares images. Pre-approved individuals process human verification, ensuring that the creation of fake accounts is prevented.

Pi KYC boasts an autonomous human validation workforce in more than 200 countries, representing 92.6% of the global population. This measure helps sustain its large community, preventing spam accounts and fake Pioneers.

In summary, Pi Network has established a decentralized KYC solution to efficiently build a legally compliant crypto community in the AI age. The solution also offers privacy, global accessibility, and verification accuracy. Read Nicolas’ full article on the Pi Application for more information or through this link .

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

Bitcoin and CORE share certain similarities in the crypto space.

The Core mainnet is active. Most importantly, the Core DAO organization has support from numerous exchanges with forthcoming listings.

The Core DAO community is hyped up, having recently appeared on Binance’s live price data aggregator. Many believe that Binance may be the next exchange to list $CORE. This, and many other developments, have kept users on alert for updates on the protocol’s movement in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

While we await $CORE’s launch, let's look at how the Satoshi Plus Consensus compares to the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin:

While Core DAO is still developing, the protocol has great potential to outperform other networks with the consensus mechanism tailored to enhance security, scalability, efficiency, and decentralization.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Supporting documents provided by Binance played a substantial role the investigations led by US authorities.

Binance played a vital role in the US government authorities' recent takedown of Bitzlato, a Hong Kong-registered digital asset exchange connected to money laundering and other financial crimes.

Documents released on January 18 showed Binance as one of the principal conduits for Bitzlato users to offload their cryptocurrencies from the dark web. A Binance spokesperson shared with Bloomberg on January 18 that the world’s largest crypto exchange cooperated with US authorities in providing documentation that was crucial to assist the investigations.

The central role of Binance supporting the authorities is a welcoming contrast to how Binance has recently been the focus of investigations.

Binance’s massive market share in the crypto industry means it has high exposure to criminal activity. US investigators subpoenaed several hedge funds in early January related to Binance, which was a part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The latest cooperation by Binance to help takedown Bitzlato is a testament of good faith by Binance to US authorities that the exchange is looking to build a positive relationship. The support for Binance was crucial to taking down Bitzlato, and Binance’s market share means it will likely play a central role in similar situations in the future as well.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Binance Charity supports students around the world with free opportunities to learn more about Web3 and crypto.

Binance Charity will award 30,665 Web3 scholarships in 2023 after funding 36,500 places in 2022 since launching in June 2022.

Binance Charity has donated over $2.2 million BUSD to fund free access to Web3 education worldwide and enable the next generation of digital leaders. Students from universities in countries like Brazil, Ukraine, Nigeria, France, and more received scholarship opportunities.

The program received more than 82,000 applications, showing that Binance Charity has granted funding to over 80% of applicants. Binance has also made sure to partner with organizations serving marginalized communities.

The courses through Binance Scholar Program are offered online and in person with a variety of lengths for short intros to more in-depth seminars. Students have the opportunity to learn many key cryptocurrency topics like decentralization, metaverse, NFTs, and trading.

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a future where Web3 technology is used as a force for good. It has received more than 82,000 applications to its Binance Scholar Program, which has so far dedicated $2.2 million BUSD to supporting free access to some of the world’s best Web3 educational opportunities.

Pi Network was initiated following the team’s plans to give users blockchain accessibility and wide distribution of cryptocurrency.

Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, and Vincent McPhillip discovered that blockchains were inaccessible to mainstream audiences and that Decentralized Application (dApp) developers found it hard to reach users.

The group of three discovered both flaws during a class in 2018 where Kokkalis taught about “dApps on Blockchain.” Following the discovery, McPhillip shared his experience building the Stanford Blockchain Collective, adding that people do not see blockchain’s relevance.

Kokkalis and the team members began researching how to solve the problem and make blockchain accessible to mainstream users. While making blockchain accessible, Fan realized that building a crypto asset widely distributed across users would be key to the blockchain’s success.

To offer users an accessible blockchain, mainstream dApp access, and a widely distributed cryptocurrency, the team came together with the idea of Pi Network. The blockchain mining protocol, offering users access to the widely distributed Pi native token, was launched in 2019 on Pi day.

Since 2019, the Pi ecosystem has grown and attracted over 30 million users in the blockchain space. With open mainnet imminent and the ongoing hackathon showcasing various accessible dApps, the team is on the right path with its plans in the crypto space.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

