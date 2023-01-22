Home Latest News DOGE Price Analysis for November 26 – U.Today

DOGE Price Analysis for November 26

Jeffrey Morgan
Even though coins are under bears’ pressure, the cryptocurrency market is locally rising.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 4%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
Saturday started with local growth of DOGE after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09164. At the moment, the price is on the way to the middle of the narrow channel at $0.093.

If the bar closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth tomorrow to $0.094.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance at $0.09461. However, if the bar closes with no wicks today, followed by rising volume, a test of the important $0.10 zone may happen next week.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
The situation is also positive on the weekly chart as there is a high possibility to see closure above the peak of the previous candle at $0.09150. In this case, DOGE might trade in the range of $0.005-$0.10 within the next few weeks.
DOGE is trading at $0.09273 at press time.

