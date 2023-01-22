DOGE Price Analysis for November 26 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though coins are under bears’ pressure, the cryptocurrency market is locally rising.



DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 4%.



Saturday started with local growth of DOGE after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09164. At the moment, the price is on the way to the middle of the narrow channel at $0.093.

If the bar closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth tomorrow to $0.094.



On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance at $0.09461. However, if the bar closes with no wicks today, followed by rising volume, a test of the important $0.10 zone may happen next week.



The situation is also positive on the weekly chart as there is a high possibility to see closure above the peak of the previous candle at $0.09150. In this case, DOGE might trade in the range of $0.005-$0.10 within the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.09273 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

