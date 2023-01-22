Five features rumored for iPhone 14 that definitely won’t happen this year – 9to5Mac

August 30, 2022

Aug. 30th 2022

In a week, Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 series. While many new features have been rumored for this upcoming smartphone, there are some you certainly won’t see with this release as Apple is readying for a future generation.



Rumors about a portless iPhone aren’t new. It was suggested that the iPhone 13 could have been portless for a brief moment. Back in 2021, we wrote:

Reports have also suggested that 2021 could be the year that Apple introduces an iPhone without a Lightning port. This would be the first-ever port-less iPhone, and most recently, Bloomberg reported it as something being tested internally at Apple.

But while Apple is testing a port-less design, it isn’t expected to be released to the public this year. Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 13 will continue to use a Lightning port on all models. This also means that the iPhone 13 will not feature USB-C support.

While a portless iPhone 14 could end the need to switch to USB-C in the European Union, it would also be interesting to see the iPhone being charged strictly in wireless mode. But, don’t worry, it won’t happen this year – and may not ever happen.

While the iPhone 14 won’t be portless, it won’t feature a USB-C connector. Rumors point out that the iPhone 15 will be the one making the switch. As the European Union is demanding a standard port for all manufacturers, Apple is said to be planning the switch for the iPhone 15, new AirPods, and more.

In June, the European Union reach an agreement on making the charging port mandatory from 2024:

The provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, establishes a single charging solution for certain electronic devices. This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.

While Samsung is in its fourth iteration of foldable phones, it seems Apple has no rush to enter this segment. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first predicted it could be “as soon as 2024,” but the analyst expects this rumored product to be released in 2025 “at the earliest.”

Analyst Ross Young shares the same belief. He said Apple had likely delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025, which means, no foldable iPhone 14.

We delayed our expectations for Apple entering the foldable smartphone market by two years to 2025 after discussions with our supply chain contacts. The company does not appear to be in a hurry to enter the foldable smartphone market, and it may even take longer than that.

The iPhone 14 Pro is said to ditch the notch and have a new hole-punch + pill design. For 2024, with the iPhone 15, all models will have the same design, but a completely notch-less iPhone is not under the radar for the near future.

With that in mind, don’t expect the iPhone 14 to have a similar front-facing camera to the Galaxy Z Fold, which you technically can’t see because it’s under the screen.

When Apple announced it will hold an event on September 7, people started guessing what the invite could mean. Called “Far Out,” it shows a constellation that forms the Apple logo. While this could mean a periscope lens that will finally let iPhone users have a decent zoom camera, it’s more likely that Apple is hinting at an astrophotography mode.

Actually, a periscope lens is rumored for the upcoming iPhone 15. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new periscope lens will be available exclusively on the larger and more expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will keep the regular telephoto lens for optical zoom. The analyst says that the 1/3″ sensor will have a 12-megapixel resolution with f/2.8 aperture, sensor-shift stabilization, and up to 6x optical zoom.

These are five features that won’t be available with the iPhone 14, but there is a lot you can be excited about. You can learn more about the September 7 event below:

