Nothing Phone (1) available at discounted rates on Flipkart. Check prices, offers – Economic Times

ICICI Bank reported on Saturday a better-than-expected 34% increase in fiscal third-quarter net profit, boosted by strong growth in high-yielding retail loans.
Startups and new-age digital companies — that were attracting top talent with their accelerated career path and huge wealth creation opportunities until recently — are seeing an exodus of senior professionals who are now seeking the safety net of established companies.
Yes Bank will approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order setting aside a 2020 decision to write down ₹8,400 crore of its additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, the lender’s chief executive said.
The jig is up: Gig platforms score low on conditions for workers amid safety concerns, poor wages.
Why are high-end cars catching fire? Think fuel flashpoint, overwhelmed wires, sensors, batteries.
What makes Sharks take the bait? Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar share the idea USP that attracts
