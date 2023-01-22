Former Stray Kids star Kim Woo-jin is the first Korean to lead an HBO Max series – The Indian Express

Home Latest News Former Stray Kids star Kim Woo-jin is the first Korean to lead...

Former Stray Kids member Kim Woo-jin will be the first Korean to lead an HBO Max series, according to a statement released by his agency 10x Entertainment. Titled, Além do Guarda-Roupa (or “Beyond the Wardrobe), the show is set in São Paulo, Brazil, and follows a teenage girl who finds a teleportation portal in a closet. She winds up meeting a K-pop idol in Seoul through this portal. The show is expected to released next year via the OTT streaming service HBO Max.
Woo-jin plays the role Kyung Min, a cranky member of the fictional boy band Act. He stars alongside Brazilian actress Sharon Blanche. Currently, he is in Brazil for filming and will return to Korea this June. In an interview with a Brazilian media outlet, as quoted by Korean portal KBIzoom,  he said, “As I transformed into Kyung Min, I felt excited because I could once again debut as a boy group member like before.”
Woo-jin had earlier made his debut with Stray Kids in 2018, but left the group and JYP Entertainment in October 2019, after a controversy.  He had been accused of sexual harassment by several anonymous women on social media website Twitter. He refuted the allegations and an investigation found various forms of fabrication from the accusers. He later posted to a newly created Instagram account in January 2020 with the phrase ‘Kim Woo Jin restart’.
He debuted as a solo act in July 2021 with the single, Still Dream.
