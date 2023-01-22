How to get ITVX for free – Radio Times

The new platform allows you to enjoy thousands of hours of TV for free.

Move over ITV Hub: the broadcaster is launching a brand new streaming platform called ITVX, and it’s packed with over 10,000 hours of TV and film.

The ambitious new service will premiere at least one new series a week, including exciting upcoming titles like Vicky McClure’s psychological thriller Without Sin, lavish family drama Riches, and Russell T Davies’s latest project Nolly, which will star Helena Bonham Carter.

Along with these exciting debuts, ITVX will also be home to titles from the channel's library of dramas, documentaries and more.

The best bit? Unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus, you can use this platform for free. Here's everything you need to know before streaming on ITVX.

It’s simple. Everyone can use ITVX’s basic platform for free by signing up for an account, just as you would have done for the ITV Hub. The service will launch in full on 8th December, but if you want to get to grips with the platform right now, you can head over to the broadcaster's website where you can explore it in web browser form.

This entry-level tier includes thousands of hours of content, including old favourites from ITV’s extensive back catalogue – and you won’t have to pay for the privilege (but you will have to sit through some adverts, just as you did with the Hub). You’ll also be able to watch live TV on ITVX, too.

If you decide, however, that you’d rather enjoy the platform without adverts, you can become an ITVX Premium subscriber for £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

As well as allowing you to stream your favourite shows ad-free, you’ll also be able to download content from the app to watch offline, and you’ll have access to even more series from the ITV back catalogue – including content previously only available on BritBox.

If you want to try out the service beforehand, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial (just remember to mark your calendar, as you’ll be charged as soon as that period is over).

Even if you choose to stick with the free version of ITVX, you'll still be able to enjoy a whole range of shows – and watch flagship dramas six months before they land on terrestrial TV.

Among the upcoming new launches for the streaming platform are A Spy Among Friends, an adaptation of Ben Macintyre's exploration of Cambridge spy Kim Philby's relationship with his close friend Nicholas Elliott starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis, family drama Riches, and period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, based on the novel by Sara Collins.

Litvinenko, starring David Tennant, and teen drama Tell Me Everything will also be arriving on ITVX very soon.

You'll also be able to browse through series from ITV's back catalogue, and the broadcaster says users can also pick from a line-up of "blockbuster" films.

