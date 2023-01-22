Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free – LatestLY

After securing qualification in the play-offs, with the goal to keep their top of the table position intact Mumbai City FC will cross swords with NorthEast United in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on January 19, 2023 (Thursday). The MCFC vs NEUFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Will @Mumbaicityfc continue its winning run or will @Northeastunitedfc turn up the heat at MFA?

Tune-in, Tonight, 7 PM, on📺 Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #MCFCNEUFC pic.twitter.com/8Pk3j9aDmG

— Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source