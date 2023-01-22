Yves Saint Laurent File Metaverse NFT Trademark Applications – NFTevening.com

Home » News » Yves Saint Laurent File its Metaverse and NFT Trademark Applications

Yves Saint Laurent, the French luxury fashion house, has filed trademark applications for its name and logo to be used in the metaverse and in the NFT space. Here’s what you need to know:

On January 12, 2023, Yves Saint Laurent filed NFT and metaverse trademark applications for its name and logo.

The French fashion house will offer downloadable and recorded virtual goods, according to trademark applications. To specify, makeup, skin care, and face care preparations will, among other things, be available for use in virtual worlds and metaverses. The trademarks also include the offering of downloadable multimedia files, which will be authenticated by the use of NFTs. The files contain artwork, text, audio, and video that relate to perfumery, toiletries, and cosmetics, to name a few. Furthermore, the trademark applications mention offering a Yves Saint Laurent online retail store that features virtual goods. In addition, retail store services will also feature virtual goods.

Moreover, Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO licensed trademark attorney, first tweeted the news yesterday.

This isn’t the first time a high-end luxury brand has filed trademarks for metaverse and NFT applications. Companies like Mercedes Benz and Rolex both filed trademarks for the metaverse and NFTs near the end of 2022. Not to mention celebrities like Kanye West and Christina Aguilera, who have filed NFT and metaverse-related trademarks.

