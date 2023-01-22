Crypto community makes bullish Binance Coin (BNB) prediction for … – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Disclaimer: The CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency community price estimate is based only on the votes of its users. Estimates do not guarantee end-of-month prices.

Amid the cryptocurrency market volatility, crypto investors and traders are trying to estimate where BNB, the native token of Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, will trade by the end of September.

The community of voters at CoinMarketCap has made bullish predictions on the price of BNB by using the ‘Price Estimates’ feature, anticipating that the price of BNB will be an average of $360.91 on September 30, 2022.

As of the time of writing, there had been 1,820 votes cast by community members, which resulted in the above estimate. This indicates an increase of $81.63, or 29.5%, compared to the current value of the decentralized finance (DeFi) asset.

The community is more pessimistic regarding the forecasts for the end of October. They forecast that the average price of BNB on October 31 will be $303, which is a rise of 9.85% or +$27 in comparison to the price of the asset at the time of this writing.

With regards to the end of 2022 is concerned, the panel of 54 fintech industry specialists at Finder has predicted that BNB will end the year at $274, which is even lower than its current price.

According to statistics provided by CoinMarketCap, Binance Coin was trading at $276.28 at the time of publication, representing a drop of 3.42% on the day and a further dip of 8.8% in comparison to where it was seven days ago.

As per the data, the entire market capitalization of BNB stands at $46.8 billion, making it the fifth-largest crypto asset by this indicator.

