Willow Documentary Coming to Disney+ – ComicBook.com

The first season of Willow has come to an end, and fans are hoping the fantasy series will be renewed for a second season, especially after the finale set up some big storylines for the future. While the fate of the series is currently unclear, Disney+ isn’t quite done releasing new content. The Lucasfilm series will be following in the footsteps of other shows to be released on the streamer by getting its own behind-the-scenes documentary titled Willow: Behind the Magic.

“Go into the unknown in #Willow: Behind The Magic an original documentary special debuts January 25 only on @DisneyPlus,” Lucasfilm shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer for the doc below:

You can read Lucasfilm’s description of Willow here: “The story of Willow began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes – which includes a now-grown Elora, who has just learned of her prodigious birthright – on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible. “Willow” also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. The writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.”

Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan recently talked with io9 about the finale and addressed the cliffhangers. The show left Willow (Warwick Davis) and friends in the Immemorial City, and Kasdan teased that there’s more story to tell.

“The first season was always sort of intended to leave them in Immemorial City, but certainly, the story doesn’t end [there] at all,” Kasdan shared.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Kasdan added about a renewal timeline. “We’ve never been in that kind of dialogue. My marching orders have always been ‘Go forward, young man. Keep coming up with these stories.’ And I’m certainly game to do it and I love everybody involved. So that’s not a hard order to get to work on.” He added, “Yeah, we’ve been working really, really hard and we’re very optimistic. I mean, certainly, in some form or another, we would love nothing more than to keep going and to tell more.”

Willow: Behind The Magic is coming to DIsney+ on January 25th.

