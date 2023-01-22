iPhone 15 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s flagship phone series – The Indian Express

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series of smartphones by the end of 2023. As per the leaks and speculations, the iPhone 15 series is likely to carry a lot of new features and is also expected to get a major design overhaul. A new report from ShirmpApplePro now highlights some of the possible new features of the iPhone 15 series.

The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a more beautiful design with curved edged, similar to the current generation Apple Watch. On top of that, the iPhone 15 Pro series is also said to feature much thinner bezels, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio.

It is said that the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 Pro series will be similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro, hence, the front camera setup on the iPhone 15 Pro series will be identical to that of the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Lastly, the leak also suggests that the 3D CAD renders of the iPhone 15 series will start to appear online by March or April, which will reveal a few more things about the upcoming iPhone series.

Source described the iPhone 15 pro max(aka ultra) is very beautiful. With the thinner bezels and curved edges could create the same effect like on apple watch.

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro series in September 2023 in India and across the world.

Yes, the iPhone 15 series is likely to have a curved frame instead of a flat frame like the iPhone 14 series. On top of that, the iPhone 15 will have a Dynamic Island instead of a notch like the iPhone 14 series.

Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro series is likely to feature a titanium mid-frame, which will make it look more premium and will also bring down the weight of the device by a couple of grams.

The iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus are likely to be powered by the A16 Bionic while the iPhone 15 Pro series will make use of the new A17 Bionic processor, which is also said to be the first processor from Apple to be fabbed using TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process.

Yes, as of now, all four iPhone 15 models are said to feature Dynamic Island, including the entry-level iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will have a dual-camera system while the iPhone Pro models feature an improved triple camera system with a periscope zoom lens.

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro are said to feature a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

iPhone 15 series will ship with iOS 17 out-of-the-box which will be announced at the upcoming WWDC 2023.

11-year-old boy killed in suspected leopard attack in Mysuru village, second victim in two days







source