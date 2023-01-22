Hot deal! Nothing Phone price just crashed to 7999 in this Black Friday Sale – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Black Friday might be over, but celebrations are still on! Flipkart is currently hosting its Black Friday Sale till November 30. You can find some good smartphone deals with heavy price cuts, amazing bank offers, and massive trade-in deals to make it really affordable. Guess what? One of the most exciting smartphones of 2022, which attracted eyeballs due to its unique transparent design with Glyph lights, the Nothing Phone has seen a massive price cut since its launch. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, but don’t want to spend a huge amount of money, then this will be a great deal. Shockingly, you can grab it for just Rs. 7999! Know how to avail this deal.

Move to Flipkart, and there you will find 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Nothing Phone in black colour priced at Rs. 27499 with a discount of 27 percent. That means you will be able to save a flat Rs. 10500 without worrying about card offers and exchange deals. However, it should be noted that you will have to pay Rs. 29 extra for the secured packaging fee.

Apart from this, you can get an extra discount to make the deal even cheaper. You can get a 10 percent cashback on Federal Bank Credit or Debit Cards with up to Rs. 1500 and on EMI transactions, you can get up to Rs. 2000.

And here, the deal takes an interesting turn! You can find an exchange offer too on Nothing Phone which lets you get it for under Rs. 10000. If you have an old phone that is in good working condition, then consider the new Nothing Phone as being extremely affordable!

You can exchange an old smartphone to get up to Rs. 17500 off on top of the price cut and bank offers. With this massive discount, a price cut, and maximum card offers, you can get the phone for just Rs. 7999!

However, you should check the final price before placing the order.

Apart from the much-talked feature of its Glyph lights at the back, you should know that it comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and packs a mid-range chipset of 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, which is powered by a 4500mAh battery. In optics, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. If you are low on budget but don’t want to settle for a budget phone, then this smartphone is one of the best options to get now.

