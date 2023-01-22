Like watching Instagram Reels? Here is how to record them – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Do you like watching Instagram Reels in your free time or for entertainment? People not only like sharing pictures and stories on the app but also love making Reels. Introduced in August 2020, Reels is used to create and discover short, entertaining videos on the application. As per the information provided by the social networking platform, Reels allows you to record and edit short videos up to 60 seconds on the Instagram Camera. You can even add effects and music to your Instagram reel or use your own original audio. However, it can be noted that some Instagram accounts may be able to see reels, but they will not be able to record them.

Once you create an Instagram Reel, you can share it with your followers on Feed, and, if you have a public account, it makes it available to the wider audience through a new space in Explore. “Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,” Instagram said. If you are new to Instagram and are not much aware about Reels, then here is how you can record it.

Open Instagram app on your smartphone and click on create new at the top or swipe right anywhere in Feed.

Scroll to Reels at the bottom.

Tap and hold record reel to record a clip or tap it to start recording and tap it again to end the clip. You can also tap your camera roll in the bottom left to add a video from your camera roll.

Tap on previous to watch, trim or delete the previous clip you recorded. Tap Done in the bottom right.

Tap next (Android) or Preview (iPhone) to add stickers, drawings and text to your reel or download it to your device. Use the slider at the bottom to edit when you want text to appear.

Tap Share to and then tap Cover to change your cover photo and write a caption. Tap Stories at the top if you want to share your reel to your story instead of to Explore.

Tap Next, then tap Share.

However, in case you want to delete the Reel that you shared at any point of time, you can do that too. Here is how.

1. Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

2. Tap Reels below your profile info.

3. Tap the reel you want to delete then tap more options (iPhone) or more options (Android) at the bottom.

4. Tap Delete, then tap Delete to confirm.

