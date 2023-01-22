80 Best Lyrics From Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' For Instagram Captions – Bustle

Celebrity
The singer’s best lines about drinking, loving, traveling, and polishing up real nice.
Name one Swiftie who’s never used a Taylor Swift lyric as an Instagram caption. I’ll wait. During Swift’s 16-year career, she has delivered countless turns of phrases and relatable one-liners that fans have used as captions to encapsulate their photos and videos. On Midnights — and the album’s seven bonus tracks — Swift once again blessed us with Instagram-worthy lyrics, at one point fittingly asking on bonus track “Paris” this important question: “Did you see the photos?”
In the 11-time Grammy winner’s 20 songs on Midnights (3 a.m. edition), you’ll notice several themes — like drinking, loving, dancing, traveling, and polishing up real nice — that are prime Instagram fodder. For frequent travelers and romantic dancers, turn to “Snow on the Beach” (“My flight was awful, thanks for asking”) and “Glitch” (“That’s romance, let’s dance”).
For the partiers or solo drinkers, you can take advantage of lyrics on “Dear Reader” (“My fourth drink in my hand”); “The Great War” (“I drew curtains closed, drank my poison all alone”); “Question…?” (“It was one drink after another”); “Maroon” (“Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw-top rosé, that’s how”); and “Paris” (“Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne”).
Longtime listener Zainub Amir, who runs the popular Swift-centric Twitter account @SwiftNYC, told Bustle why people gravitate toward Swift’s music when crafting their own social content: “Taylor’s words and lyrical prowess are perfect for captions because she constructs her lyrics very concisely and strategically so there are a ton of relatable, witty phrases for fans to latch onto.”
For the lovers, you can use these poetic lines from “Labyrinth” (“Uh-oh, I’m falling in love”); “Lavender Haze” (“I just need this love spiral”); “Question…?” (“Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?”); “Paris” (“I’m so in love that I might stop breathing”); and “Midnight Rain” (“My boy was a montage / A slow-motion, love potion”).
So, when you’re ready to “plant a memory garden,” as Swift puts it on “The Great War,” come back to this list of the 80 best Midnights lyrics to use for your Instagram captions.
