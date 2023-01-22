Honor announces MagicOS 7.0 and early rollout schedule – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Honor Android Announcement

A day before the grand unveiling of the Honor 80 series and foldable Magic Vs, Honor announced MagicOS 7.0 – its latest Android interface. The new release succeeds Magic UI 6.2 and will be present on all upcoming Honor phones. MagicOS brings a visual overhaul complete with several noteworthy features.

MagicOS 7.0 features a more streamlined design with flat icons, fluid animations and the new Honor Sans font used throughout the UI. The home screen now houses larger folders that are easily accessible. The new widgets allow for a more personalized experience. Honor also introduced a new video editor that comes built-in.

MagicRing is Honor’s new name for seamless file transfers, smart clipboard, call and notification management between MagicOS devices and other Honor laptops and tablets. Foldables get the added benefit of a split screen keyboard, smart widget and task manager support. Magic Text is another novelty that recognizes text in images and allows users to scan and save text to PDF.

Honor OS TurboX promises faster app launches and optimized system-level power consumption management while MagicGuard deals with system, privacy protection and financial security aspects and also protects devices against malware.

Honor also shared an initial list of devices that will receive the MagicOS 7.0 update in China. The device list is specifically for China while the global rollout schedule and list will be shared in due time.

Honor MagicOS 7.0 eligible devices and rollout schedule:

December 2022

January 2023

February 2023

March 2023

April 2023

May 2023

