Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: 20 Major New … – MacRumors

It’s crazy to think about, but next month will mark five years since Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 3. Despite being a severely antiquated smartwatch, the Series 3 has remained at the bottom of Apple’s lineup for $199.



Suppose you’re still holding on to your Apple Watch Series 3. In that case, this article will list all the major new features and changes you’ll get if you decide to upgrade to the newer Apple Watch Series 8 next month or even the current latest-generation Apple Watch Series 7.

We’ve broken up the changes into categories: hardware, health and fitness, performance, battery life and power, software updates, and features.

Some additional, smaller features Series 3 customers will enjoy if they upgrade:

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options, faster Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI with support for up to 8K displays, and up to 96 GB of memory.

M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models with Wi-Fi 6E, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and up to 32 GB of memory.

Second-generation smart speaker with S7 chip, white and midnight color options, temperature/humidity sensors, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source