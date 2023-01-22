2022.36.6 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

Choose the activation temperature for Cabin Overheat Protection according to your preferences by tapping Controls > Safety > Cabin Overheat Protection.

Learn more about your vehicle’s energy consumption with the updated Energy app. You can now:

– Monitor the amount of energy used while driving and parked.

– See how much energy is consumed by different vehicle components, driving behaviors, and environmental conditions.

– View energy used in comparison to trip projection and the battery indicator.

– Receive personalized suggestions for using energy more efficiently.

Battery heating performance has been improved when driving at highway speeds with a Supercharger selected as the destination.

View additional media player details and the ETA to a destination when a route is active from the Tesla mobile app with version 4.13.0.

Sing along to your favorite songs by tapping the Caraoke icon on the Application Launcher. Back seat passengers can join in by viewing the lyrics on the rear display. To add or remove vocal tracks during playback, tap on the microphone icon on the ‘Now Playing’ screen.

If you are driving over 50 km/h (31 mph) and brake forcefully, the brake lights will now flash quickly to warn other drivers that your car is rapidly slowing down. If your car stops completely, the hazard warning lights will flash until you press the accelerator or manually press the hazard warning lights button to turn them off.

Autopilot will now show an alert and disengage when the vehicle is near the end of a merge into a lane separated by a painted lane line, and there is no lane change active

The redesigned Supercharger map popup will now display historical site occupancy in addition to the associated charging fees when available. To view these details, tap on any Supercharger pin that is in the vicinity of your vehicle.

Car Left Open Notifications will now notify you when the doors have been accidentally left unlocked.

View your car’s surroundings from the Tesla app when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable, tap Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App’ from the touchscreen display.

Note: This feature requires Premium Connectivity.

Editor’s note: This update introduces this feature to new regions.

You can now select Lithuanian as your touchscreen language. To update your language settings, tap Controls > Display and select your preferred language from the Touchscreen Language’ drop- down menu.

Hide map details for a simplified navigation display by tapping the pin button on the map.

Tesla has added the ability to unlatch the driver’s door through the app. As Tesla explains, this could be useful if the Model 3 or Model Y door handle is frozen.

To unlatch the door you’ll need to add the new action ‘Door Unlatch’ to your list of Quick Controls in the app.

* Requires Tesla app 4.14+

Tesla is now displaying tips on how to enable or activate Autosteer. Users have seen these new tips while in traffic or before starting a drive.

Tesla’s Service Mode now contains a battery section that allows you to view the vehicle’s high-voltage battery health and perform ‘Health Test.’

The temperature at which Cabin Overheat Protection activates has been changed in this update if you use the Fahrenheit scale. The highest selectable, and default temperature for Cabin Overheat Protection is now 100° F instead of the previous activation temperature of 105° F.

For users who use Celsius, the default activation temperature remains at 40° C.

In addition to being able to calibrate your seat and steering wheel, your powered mirrors can now be calibrated as well.

To calibrate your mirrors, go to Controls > Service > Driver Seat, Steering & Mirrors Calibration.

This is an early look at this update’s release notes. There could be other features included that are not shown below.

Learn more about your vehicle’s energy consumption with the updated Energy app. You can now:

– Monitor the amount of energy used while driving and parked.

– See how much energy is consumed by different vehicle components, driving behaviors, and environmental conditions.

– View energy used in comparison to trip projection and the battery indicator.

– Receive personalized suggestions for using energy more efficiently.

The redesigned Supercharger map popup will now display historical site occupancy in addition to the associated charging fees when available. To view these details, tap on any Supercharger pin that is in the vicinity of your vehicle.

Car Left Open Notifications will now notify you when the doors have been accidentally left unlocked.

You can now select Lithuanian as your touchscreen language. To update your language settings, tap Controls > Display and select your preferred language from the Touchscreen Language’ drop- down menu.

View up to three routes when navigating to a destination. Quickly compare the total travel time and traffic information for each route.

Note: Traffic information is only displayed with Premium Connectivity.

Editor’s note: Tesla is rolling out Alternate Routes selectively. The feature is enabled by Tesla remotely and not all vehicles will receive it at the same time. Tesla appears to be gathering feedback before rolling out the feature to everyone.

Full screen Theater Mode can now be minimized, allowing access to vehicle controls without video playback interruption. Tap the minimize button on the top left corner of the window to toggle full screen mode.

A status bar with select quick controls has been added to the top of the touchscreen map.

Jump into the original Sonic the Hedgehog! Use the supersonic spin attack or defy gravity to defeat Dr. Eggman as the fastest hedgehog of all time. To access Sonic in PARK, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade. A game controller plugged into the glovebox USB port is required.

Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats to pursue the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister. To access Cat Quest in PARK, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade. A game controller plugged into the glovebox USB port is required.

Traverse strange worlds with new weapons and powerful super moves to repay your debt to the Devil with this classic run-and-gun action game. To access Cuphead in PARK, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade. A game controller plugged into the glovebox USB port is required.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Portuguese. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

Smart Summon allows your vehicle to remotely drive to you or a location of your choice, maneuvering around objects and stopping as needed. To activate Smart Summon from the Tesla app, select Summon from the menu and hold “Come to Me,” or set a destination on the map and hold “Go to Target.”

Note: To use Smart Summon in this region, please stand within six meters of the vehicle.

The radio icon has also been updated to be more ambiguous with this update. The traditional analog radio markers have been flipped so that they now run vertically instead of horizontally.

The letters ‘FM’ have also been replaced with a generic circular icon so that it’s more inclusive of other supported bands such as DAB, which is supported in many parts of the world.

The HomeLink buttons have once again been relabeled. When pulling up to your garage door, the buttons will once again be labeled with the name you’ve given your garage doors (top photo). However, if you have auto-open or auto-close enabled, then you will see the ‘Cancel’ text inside of the button for the specific door that will be opened or closed. The rest of the buttons will still show their given labels (bottom photo).

The vehicle options under Controls > Safety have been slightly rearranged. Sentry Mode, PIN to Drive and Glovebox PIN have moved up. This allows you to quickly enable or disable them without needing to scroll.

The dark mode color scheme has been adjusted so that various screens now use lighter gray tones. For example, prior to this update the car visualization and apps like the media player both used the same dark gray color for the background.

However, with this update Tesla has changed the background color of apps from a dark gray to a much lighter gray so that they stand out from the vehicle visualizations.

With this update Tesla introduces the ability to minimize Tesla Theater, allowing you to access vehicle menus and settings without leaving your streaming video.

Previously while streaming video in full screen, there was a quick access bar at the top of the video that could be revealed by tapping near the top of the screen. This status bar lets you access some vehicle controls without leaving the video. Video controls such as cabin temperature, screen brightness and volume could easily be changed.

Since you can now minimize a full-screen video without leaving the video app, Tesla has mostly removed the options that once appeared at the top of a video.

When tapping near the top of the screen, the number of options has been reduced to minimize theater, a back button and the state of charge of your battery.

A gray line has also been added to the top of the screen to let you know that you can now swipe down on the full-screen video to access other car functions.

When you’re on a call in the vehicle, the green phone icon will now always remain visible in the status bar, regardless if the phone card is hidden or not. The icon in the status bar has also changed shape slightly, going from a pill shape to a square.

Some vehicle alerts will now contain an arrow that could be tapped for additional information.

Tapping the arrow will open the vehicle’s manual to the appropriate section and display additional details regarding the alert.

Your vehicle will now display ‘Calibrating,’ when charging is nearing completion. This will be displayed for all vehicles, regardless of their battery type.

