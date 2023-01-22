When Will Apple’s (AAPL) M2 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and Mac Pro … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.
ABC’s political affairs program.
In South African townships oppressed because of unemployment, crime, drugs and violence, and where many of the population are suffering from HIV and Aids, this inspiring feature-length documentary follows the journey of six people who transform themselves through yoga, and documents the impact that yoga has on their families, and communities.
Brazil and Argentina Are Discussing Whether to Combine Currencies
Saudi Management Consultancy TAM Eyes Listing in First Half
Economists Split Over Whether RBA’s Lowe Deserves Another Term
New Zealand’s Inflation May Have Peaked, Reducing Rate Pressure
Slowdown Could Linger Into 2024, World Bank’s Malpass Tells Sky
Six New EV Models Offer US Buyers More Options
ZF Plans $3 Billion German Factory to Make Chips for EVs
Sunak and UK Tories Undermined by Chairman’s Tax Affairs
Slovakia Heads Toward September Election as Parties Reach Accord
White Americans Collect 92% of Benefits From Investor Tax Breaks
Robert Smith Scours Globe for $20 Billion Comeback After Tax Case
What It Was Like to Attend Beyoncé’s Explosive Concert in Dubai
Beyonce Performs With Daughter Blue Ivy in Dazzling Dubai Concert
US-India Relations Aren’t Playing Out Like a Bollywood Movie
The Squeeze on India’s Spenders Is Yet to Lift
Democracies Shouldn’t Gloat About China’s Stumbles
The Coyotes Working the US Side of the Border Are Often Highly Vulnerable, Too
How Microbes Can Help Solve the World’s Fertilizer Problems
Carlsberg’s New Lager Is Made for a Warming World
Crowded Clinics, 8-Hour Drives and Abortion Pills Are New Reality on Roe’s 50th Anniversary
Brits Are Renting Out Spare Rooms to Beat Cost of Living Crisis
Gas Stoves Have a Pollution Problem
Freezing Fog in UK Could Cause Air Pollution and Difficult Driving Conditions
Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy
London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter
Red Tape Is Slowly Killing Hong Kong’s Street Food Stalls
Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback
Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A
Bitcoin Reaches Highest Since August Amid Second Weekend Surge
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
Mark Gurman
Apple’s next group of Macs probably won’t launch until early next year, which means it will have fewer new devices to sell in the holiday quarter. Also: The company hikes the prices of key services and confirms a USB-C iPhone.
Last week in Power On: The iPad lineup is perplexing and here’s how Apple could fix it.
