LeTV S1 Pro debuts as a new budget iPhone 14 Pro Max clone … – Notebookcheck.net

Those who like the look of the iPhone 14 Pro Max have a number of choices to make, spending US$1,099 or more on a new unit included. However, some now have another option in the form of a new Letv S1 Pro.
Like its predecessor, it has clearly taken inspiration from a certain Cupertino-based OEM in the design of its rear cameras and flat-edged metallic chassis; however, it has also updated itself with a crucial detail.
Accordingly, it may be able to let some people think it is a new Pro Max with its Dynamic Island-like display. Then again, the eagle-eyed may spot that it is a little too small at 6.5 inches diagonally.
Furthermore, with its HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and LCD nature, it is far from a Super Retina XDR OLED panel. In addition, all of its buttons are on one side, and there is no mute switch.
The S1 Pro does, at least, have a larger 5,000mAh battery – and a USB type-C port to charge it.
LeTV also claims that its "Android" (version not given) OS can expand the ‘Dynamic Island‘ to help the user monitor or control their music, battery status, messages or paired wearables.
Then again, all of those may not help disguise any discrepancies between the A16 Bionic and the new LeTV handset’s Unisoc T5710 processor.
Chinese consumers willing to overlook that during the upcoming Lunar Year festival can pre-order the 8GB RAM/128GB S1 Pro on JD.com for just 899 yuan (~US$134).
Letv JD Store via WHYLAB
