Musk Says He Supports Dogecoin After People Encouraged Him To – Bloomberg

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

We take a look at an electric-powered surfboard, and then ponder the threat posed to marine wildlife by plastic in the world’s oceans. And last, we show you how to make your own high-quality wooden board.

Brazil and Argentina Are Discussing Whether to Combine Currencies

Saudi Management Consultancy TAM Eyes Listing in First Half

Economists Split Over Whether RBA’s Lowe Deserves Another Term

New Zealand’s Inflation May Have Peaked, Reducing Rate Pressure

Slowdown Could Linger Into 2024, World Bank’s Malpass Tells Sky

London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter

Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy

Sunak and UK Tories Undermined by Chairman’s Tax Affairs

Slovakia Heads Toward September Election as Parties Reach Accord

White Americans Collect 92% of Benefits From Investor Tax Breaks

Robert Smith Scours Globe for $20 Billion Comeback After Tax Case

What It Was Like to Attend Beyoncé’s Explosive Concert in Dubai

Beyonce Performs With Daughter Blue Ivy in Dazzling Dubai Concert

US-India Relations Aren’t Playing Out Like a Bollywood Movie

The Squeeze on India’s Spenders Is Yet to Lift

Democracies Shouldn’t Gloat About China’s Stumbles

The Coyotes Working the US Side of the Border Are Often Highly Vulnerable, Too

How Microbes Can Help Solve the World’s Fertilizer Problems

Carlsberg’s New Lager Is Made for a Warming World

Crowded Clinics, 8-Hour Drives and Abortion Pills Are New Reality on Roe’s 50th Anniversary

Brits Are Renting Out Spare Rooms to Beat Cost of Living Crisis

Gas Stoves Have a Pollution Problem

Freezing Fog in UK Could Cause Air Pollution and Difficult Driving Conditions

Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy

London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter

Red Tape Is Slowly Killing Hong Kong’s Street Food Stalls

Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback

Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A

Bitcoin Reaches Highest Since August Amid Second Weekend Surge



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

It’s official, yet again: Elon Musk supports Dogecoin.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, reiterated his support of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013, on Tuesday. He noted that Tesla accepts Dogecoin as payment for merchandise and reiterated that SpaceX will do the same soon.

source