Musk Says He Supports Dogecoin After People Encouraged Him To – Bloomberg

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
We take a look at an electric-powered surfboard, and then ponder the threat posed to marine wildlife by plastic in the world’s oceans. And last, we show you how to make your own high-quality wooden board.
Brazil and Argentina Are Discussing Whether to Combine Currencies
Saudi Management Consultancy TAM Eyes Listing in First Half
Economists Split Over Whether RBA’s Lowe Deserves Another Term
New Zealand’s Inflation May Have Peaked, Reducing Rate Pressure
Slowdown Could Linger Into 2024, World Bank’s Malpass Tells Sky
London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter
Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy
Sunak and UK Tories Undermined by Chairman’s Tax Affairs
Slovakia Heads Toward September Election as Parties Reach Accord
White Americans Collect 92% of Benefits From Investor Tax Breaks
Robert Smith Scours Globe for $20 Billion Comeback After Tax Case
What It Was Like to Attend Beyoncé’s Explosive Concert in Dubai
Beyonce Performs With Daughter Blue Ivy in Dazzling Dubai Concert
US-India Relations Aren’t Playing Out Like a Bollywood Movie
The Squeeze on India’s Spenders Is Yet to Lift
Democracies Shouldn’t Gloat About China’s Stumbles
The Coyotes Working the US Side of the Border Are Often Highly Vulnerable, Too
How Microbes Can Help Solve the World’s Fertilizer Problems
Carlsberg’s New Lager Is Made for a Warming World
Crowded Clinics, 8-Hour Drives and Abortion Pills Are New Reality on Roe’s 50th Anniversary
Brits Are Renting Out Spare Rooms to Beat Cost of Living Crisis
Gas Stoves Have a Pollution Problem
Freezing Fog in UK Could Cause Air Pollution and Difficult Driving Conditions
Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy
London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter
Red Tape Is Slowly Killing Hong Kong’s Street Food Stalls
Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback
Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A
Bitcoin Reaches Highest Since August Amid Second Weekend Surge
Joanna Ossinger
Subscriber Benefit
Subscribe
It’s official, yet again: Elon Musk supports Dogecoin.
Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, reiterated his support of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013, on Tuesday. He noted that Tesla accepts Dogecoin as payment for merchandise and reiterated that SpaceX will do the same soon.
Musk Says He Supports Dogecoin After People Encouraged Him To – Bloomberg
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.