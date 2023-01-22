4 Reasons Tesla Stock Could Hit $50: Elon Musk's Twitter Is First – Forbes

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: In an aerial view, Tesla cars sit parked in a lot at the Tesla … [+] factory on April 20, 2022 in Fremont, California. Tesla reported first quarter earnings that far exceeded analyst expectations with revenue of $18.76 billion compared to expectations of $17.80 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A charismatic CEO is a double-edged sword. When investors perceive that CEO as a heroic leader of disruptive innovation, the stock’s upside is unstoppable. However, when that CEO violates the social norms on which business success depends, investors can suffer tremendously.

This applies to shares of Tesla — a mere 2.72% of whose float is sold short — which ended 2022 a whopping 70% below its November 2021 high. Its CEO Elon Musk appealed greatly to Tesla customers who wanted to show off their wealth while appearing woke.

Since mid-April 2022 when Musk announced his deal to acquire Twitter, Tesla’s shares lost 62% of their value — with much of that decline coming after he became the leader of the social network.

After years of bad results, the plunge in tech stocks that began in November 2021 and Musk’s distraction with Twitter finally rewarded those who bet against Tesla stock. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2022 those traders enjoyed $17 billion in gains.

But the party is not over. On January 2, Tesla announced that fourth quarter shipments fell short of its lowered guidance. And that highlights four reasons why Tesla stock could further enrich short sellers:

If there is one thing I have learned since November 2016, it is that human irrationality can overpower logic. For example, a charismatic leader can compel people to do things that make no economic sense.

Musk has clearly turned the power of systematic irrationality on himself. Otherwise, how can we understand why the world’s formerly wealthiest human being would spend $44 billion on a money-losing messaging system and then set about destroying it by firing half its employees, turning it into a platform for hate speech, and driving away advertisers?

To be sure, Musk’s charisma helped to propel demand for Tesla vehicles and his use of Twitter to project himself on society saved Tesla a considerable amount of marketing spend. For example, in 2021, Tesla’s marketing expense per vehicle sold was $0 — compared to $468 for Ford, according to Visual Capitalist.

However, the conduct that Musk — who has sold $39 billion worth of Tesla shares since November 2021 — displayed between April 2022 when he signed a merger contract to acquire Twitter and today is clearly turning off Tesla owners.

A case in point is John Blumenthal who bought a Tesla to help the environment and now wishes he did not own it. According to the Los Angeles Times, Blumenthal’s friends convinced him to dump his gas guzzler for a Tesla to cut his carbon footprint. After he learned how to drive it, he became a happy Tesla owner.

Then in November, Musk turned Twitter into a platform for hate speech — which made him embarrassed to drive a Tesla. How so? As Blumenthal wrote, “Will people see me as a symbol of right-wing environmentalism, a living oxymoron?…Now that Musk has apparently swung to the far right — banning journalists from Twitter while reinstating neo-Nazis — I’m horrified to be associated with his brand whenever I drive anywhere.”

Blumenthal is not the only columnist to point out the negative side effects of Musk’s Twitter tenure. Paul Krugman attributes the exceptionally steep plunge in Tesla’s stock to “Musk’s purchase of Twitter and the reputational self-immolation that followed,” according to the New York Times.

Krugman — who said he would not trust Musk to feed his cat based on his conduct — argued that “Tesla sales have surely depended at least in part on the perception that Musk himself is a cool guy. Who, aside from MAGA types who probably wouldn’t have bought Teslas anyway, sees him that way now?”

Now that it’s a private company, there is no reliable source of information about Twitter’s cash burn rate. One key question that should concern Tesla investors: Will Musk need to come up with more cash — possibly by dumping Tesla shares — to pay interest on the $12.5 billion in debt he assumed to buy his $44 billion bauble?

Krugman went on to point out that Tesla does not benefit from network effects that lock customers into buying from iconic technology companies such as Microsoft or Apple.

Tesla’s lack of network effects means that nothing prevents customers like Blumenthal from selling their Teslas and buying other EVs that are untainted by Musk’s hate-drenched Twitter. And with Tesla’s relatively high prices and the pain of near-record inflation, consumers are happy to buy their EVs from other vendors.

While consumers who purchase vehicles powered by internal-combustion engine powered care about price, make and model, Electric Vehicle (EV) buyers care most about how long it will take for them to take delivery of an EV.

That has mattered over the last few years due to EV supply shortages. Now there are more EV models available — 53 models now or soon to be on the market, according to the Wall Street Journal. On average, S&P Global Mobility has found that “about half of the people who own a certain vehicle brand return to buy another one” — meaning the other half switch to another vendor.

EV buyers in the last year are more likely to have traded in from another brand. Here are three examples reported by the Journal:

Consumers’ willingness to shift brands means that market share is likely to migrate to rivals who can produce and deliver EVs more quickly than Tesla and other EV incumbents. If customers are happy with their purchases from Kia, Ford, Rivian and the like, they may shun Tesla and buy from those rivals in the future.

Tesla had set a goal of 50% growth in the number of vehicles it shipped in 2022. In October, Tesla lowered its fourth quarter target to 429,000 vehicles.

Tesla has long been the high-priced spread. Therefore, the discounts it announced in late December struck me as a sign that demand for its vehicles was falling short of its expectations.

Both new Tesla buyers and existing Tesla owners are the recipients of these discounts. According to Car and Driver, Tesla is offering current owners “a 30-day trial of some Enhanced Autopilot features, which are usually a paid upgrade. [Tesla is also offering Model 3 and Model Y buyers various discounts] including $7,500 [if they bought in] December, along with 10,000 miles of free Supercharging.”

In addition, I thought plant shutdowns could make it more difficult for Tesla to meet its shipment goals. For example, on December 24, Tesla closed down its Shanghai plant — which shut down earlier in 2022 due to surging Covid-19 infections. The plant — which produces 40% of Tesla vehicles — was scheduled to reopen January 2, according to the Wall Street Journal.

So it did not surprise me much that on January 2, Tesla reported that in the fourth quarter it delivered 405,000 vehicles — 25,000 below the October forecast. For 2022, Tesla shipped 1.3 million vehicles — up an impressive 40% from 2021 but well below its 50% goal, according to the New York Times.

The idea of betting that Tesla stock is overvalued has been around for a long time. And for many years, it was a money-losing wager.

For example, seven years ago, I wrote about Mark Spiegel, founder of $9 million (assets under management) hedge fund Stanphyl Capital Partners, who was betting on a decline in Tesla’s stock price.

His short did not work out. Since then, Tesla stock increased more than ten-fold from $12 to $123. “This thing had the most massive margin for error of any short I ever put on, and then it went up 25 times,” Spiegel told New York Magazine in August 2022.

In the last seven years, Tesla has reversed the billions in negative cash flow that it generated in 2016 — producing $8.9 billion in free cash flow during the year ending September 2022.

Nevertheless, despite a relatively small top line, Tesla’s December 30 price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.5 was high compared to that of four rivals. Specifically, Tesla’s $74.9 billion worth of trailing 12 months’ sales is 9% of the $825.6 billion generated during that period by Toyota ($260 billion), GM ($147 billion), Ford ($151.7 billion), and VW ($266.6 billion) combined.

On the basis of trailing or forward growth, Tesla seems way over-valued. These larger companies have much lower trailing P/E ratios: 10.1, 5.7, 5.2, and 4.6, respectively. Tesla shares trade at a P/E of more than 24 times 2023 estimated earnings — many times higher than GM and Ford — which trade between 5 and 6.

But some of that excess valuation may be due to Tesla’s higher growth expectations. In 2023, analysts expect GM and Ford to grow in the low single digits — way below Tesla’s 36% growth, noted Bloomberg.

Tesla grew more rapidly and was more profitable than its peers. For example, in the September-ending quarter, Tesla’s revenue rose 56% and its net profit margin was 15.3%. This compares favorably to its rivals Toyota (22.2% revenue growth and 4.7% net margin), GM (56% and 7.9%), Ford (10% and -2.1%), and VW (24.2% and 2.9%).

Tesla’s stock market capitalization — $389 billion on December 30 — was $2 billion higher than that of all four of these rivals combined — $387 billion. Here is the December 30 market capitalization of Toyota ($219 billion), GM ($48 billion), Ford ($47 billion), and VW ($73 billion).

Despite the 70% fall in Tesla’s shares since it peaked in November 2021, the stock still seems overvalued to me. Exactly how much Tesla stock should be worth is a matter of what assumptions you use.

There are many opinions about how much Tesla stock should be worth — my sense is that $50 a share is about right. However, cases can be made that its shares are worth anywhere between $251 and $30.

For example, one analyst assumed that a fair market capitalization for Tesla is $94 billion — or $30 a share. How so? According to Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research, Tesla’s market capitalization should equal the combined market cap of GM and Ford, according to a December 28 report in Investors Business Daily (IBD).

Here are four other scenarios from IBD:

Sheldon Liber, CEO and CIO of Chasing Value Asset Management, thinks Tesla will trade below $100 in January 2024. As he told me in December, “For the past year we have been short Tesla — purchasing puts with $133 strike for January 2024 (Leaps). It is our only short position and has worked out well so far. I now believe we could see the stock drop below $100 by that time.”

Tesla’s disappointing 2022 deliveries sent Tesla’s stock down around 4% in January 3 pre-market trade.

This could be good news for individual investors who view such dips as another buying opportunity. Tesla bulls have purchased a net $16 billion of Tesla stock this year, according to data from Vanda Research. Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research told the Journal, “It’s one of the most popular stocks out there. The selloff draws bargain hunters.”

But the bargain hunters will suffer if Musk violates his December 22 pledge not to sell more Tesla shares until 2024 and Tesla lowers its forecast for 2023 vehicle shipments.

