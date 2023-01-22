Crypto Rebound Leads to Surges in Solana, Ethereum, and Lido DAO – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, investors appear to be looking at the new year with fresh eyes and a much more bullish perspective. For crypto investors, this is certainly the case, with the overall cryptocurrency market having appreciated more than 4% over the past 24 hours as of noon ET.

Among the leading outperformers today is Solana (SOL -2.09%), which has surged 23.6% over the same period. This incredible move appears to be the result of newfound enthusiasm over the Solana network as a result of the recent airdrop of BONK, another Shiba Inu-themed meme token. This airdrop corresponded to various Solana-based NFT projects and has led to a sharp increase in network activity over the past week.

As of noon ET, Ethereum (ETH 0.27%) has spiked a respectable 5.8%, but Ethereum liquid staking platform Lido DAO (LDO -4.25%) has vastly outperformed, surging 26.4% over the past 24 hours. This move appears to be tied to expectations that liquid staking platforms, such as Lido, could see outsized volume increases, particularly in derivatives trading.

Solana’s move is worth exploring, as it has been among the hardest hit of the top 25 cryptocurrencies over the last year. Once a challenger to networks such as Ethereum, Solana has since seen a series of network outages and projects leaving its network, driving investor interest to other crypto assets in 2022.

Accordingly, despite the hesitancy many investors have about meme tokens, it’s interesting to see just how big a catalyst this recent airdrop has turned out to be.

For Ethereum’s overall network, last year’s Merge and this year’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade (expected sometime around March) are key catalysts long-term investors are likely to continue to watch. Notably, it’s likely that liquid staking solutions like Lido may see even greater interest in the medium term, as this upgrade opens up the possibility for stakers to withdraw tokens that have been locked in since late 2020.

Today’s remarkable rise in these three popular crypto projects shouldn’t be surprising. Almost across the board, risk assets are rallying hard today. A number of major factors are leading to the pervasive risk-on sentiment that appears to be taking hold.

That said, these tokens also have their own catalysts, which are getting priced in today. That’s the key difference between today’s rally and previous rallies — investors are paying attention to what’s going on. If investor interest remains high, this rally could actually have some legs (in contrast to last year’s mini-rallies, which all fizzled out).

