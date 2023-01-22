Tesla to Add Low, High and Auto Settings to Its Heated Steering … – Not a Tesla App

We’re a few weeks out from Tesla’s last major update, the 2022 holiday update which brought many new features and improvements such as myQ garage door support, Apple Music, Auto Turn Signals, Zoom and much more.
However, Tesla doesn’t stand still for long, Tesla is now preparing its first post-holiday update. We’ll take a look at one of the features expected to be included in this upcoming update.
The 2021 holiday update brought us custom light shows, a customizable launcher and automated seat heaters.
Seat heaters can now be set to Auto, which will let the vehicle control their temperature automatically based on the cabin’s interior temperature and the temperature the climate system is set to.
The car will then automatically choose the heat level of the seat, selecting from low, medium or high.
The car is also smart enough to not turn on a seat heater if there is no one in the seat.
Automated seat heaters are only for the front seats of the vehicle and users can override the system at any time. The options for heated seats range from off, low, medium, high to auto.
Tesla is now taking everything it has learned from its automation of its temperature-controlled seats and it’s applying it to the vehicle’s heated steering wheel.
Tesla begin shipping Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with heated steering wheels since early 2021 in China and late 2021. However, Model S and Model X vehicles have had heated steering wheels for several years. Whether your vehicle includes a heated steering wheel will vary depending on when and where it was manufactured.
The heated steering wheel can currently be turned on manually by navigating to the climate control screen of the vehicle, through the Tesla app, or by adding it to the launcher at the bottom of the screen.
If your vehicle is equipped with a heated steering wheel, you’ll soon be able to set it to ‘Auto’ and let the vehicle control the desired heat of the wheel in pretty much the same way the vehicle controls heated seats, by taking the vehicle current cabin temperature and the temperature your climate system is set to.
Although it makes a lot of sense for Tesla to automate the heating of the steering wheel as they do for seat heaters, there’s more to this upcoming feature than just automation.
Tesla’s heated steering wheel has thus far only had a single temperature setting, however, with this new feature, Tesla is also adding two temperature options to the heated steering wheel.
When setting the temperature of your heated steering wheel, you’ll now be able to choose from Off, Low, High or Auto settings, instead of just the previously available ‘Off’ or ‘On’ options.
You’ll of course continue to have full control of the heated steering wheel if you prefer, but many owners end up finding that the Auto setting works quite well and find themselves enjoying the comfort of the heated seats without having to even think about it.
At this time we don’t know which vehicles this feature is coming to yet, but we expect Tesla to add it to at least all newer models.
This feature is anticipated to be in the first update of 2023, which is expected to be released later this month and have a version of 2023.4.
Tesla’s Model Y is on track to be the best-selling passenger vehicle in the world, but it can’t come soon enough for the company’s Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen. The 54-year-old father of two wouldn’t put his family in anything other than a Tesla for several reasons, but one stands higher than the rest — safety.
Tesla has a lot of selling points, zero emissions, cutting-edge technology, incredible performance, and fantastic style, but von Holzhausen thinks its most significant selling point should be safety. “(Teslas are) far safer than any other car out on the road. I have a family with kids, and I shudder to think of putting my kids in any other car because it’s less safe.”
The designer of the Model Y, as well as the Model S, X and 3, said on the Ride the Lightning podcast, “if you want to do the right thing for your family and have the lowest probability of injury, then you have to put them in a Tesla.”
Driving a Tesla on Autopilot is ten times safer than the average vehicle. Even without Autopilot engaged, Teslas are 2.5 times safer than the average vehicle. Also, Tesla has received several safety accolades and five-star crash reports. The company also improved the function of the seatbelt and is adding a better hazard light system.
Like many of us, von Holzhausen saw the astonishing images of the horrific crash in northern California over the holidays. A Model Y plunged 250 feet off a cliff, rolling to a rocky beach. Fire responders called it a miracle when all four occupants survived. In fact, the children were unharmed, and two adults were treated for minor injuries. It was later determined the driver intended to crash the vehicle and was charged with attempted murder. “Even when somebody wasn’t looking out for their family, Tesla was,” said von Holzhausen.
That crash got a lot of coverage, but it caused many Tesla owners to share grim pictures of crashed Teslas, but the occupants survived. Twitter user, @cybrtrkguy posted several crash images, @TeslaShawn responded with a picture of his mangled Model X and posted: I survived head on drunk driver. While @samsonusmc shared a picture of a Model 3 that was t-boned, he posted: This is why I own @Tesla. My family walked away with just scratches from this.
Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that he believes full self-driving, autonomous vehicles will save countless people from injury and death on our roadways. He’s right, but Tesla is already saving lives, and the company is still improving and producing better and safer vehicles.
Well-known Tesla hacker, @greentheonly, has found something new in Tesla’s code that answers many questions. It appears that the company is moving forward with a two-week suspension for drivers who lose full self-driving access. This revelation puts an end to the speculation of FSD suspension times, and it should be a great relief to those who’ve been stuck in FSD jail in the past.
In a tweet, @greentheonly says that Tesla appears to have finally added the two weeks suspension to FSD Beta 10.69.25.2. He states that the internal wording has been updated to mention two weeks. Previously it was only mentioned in the FSD Beta 10.69.25.1 release notes.
Only a small percentage of customers have started receiving the latest beta, v10.69.25.2. However, the update continues to roll out to additional owners today and that trend is expected to continue.
The hacker was asked if this change is hard coded to two weeks or if it is an auto-regrade system similar to the safety score. Green responded that the phrasing in the software has been changed from:
“Feature will be restored with an upcoming software release.”
To the following phrase, which matches the two weeks mentioned in the release notes:
“Feature will be restored approximately two weeks after suspension.”
In another tweet, he explained: …the message is hardcoded to two weeks, so the code is likely same too otherwise the message would be variable as well I would imagine.
The original wording had many believing that with Beta 10.69.25.1, Tesla was transitioning away from global resets and instead resetting them after a specific period, believed to be two weeks. That belief stemmed from the company’s previous release notes stating that the FSD Beta feature can “only be removed per this suspension method and will be unavailable for approximately two weeks.” However, when the update started rolling out publicly, owners’ suspensions remained.
To reiterate, because there are many new Tesla owners, FSD becomes disabled if there are too many inattention warnings. So, after being alerted three times (for legacy Model S and Model X cars) or five times (for vehicles with the cabin camera), FSD is disabled. Previously, the length of the suspension has been anyone’s guess. Several users have said they were banned from the system for months. Now, the suspension appears to be about 14 days after receiving your last strike.
Hopefully, the shortened suspension is long enough to correct the driver’s actions, but it’s also short enough that Tesla can continue gathering Autopilot information and reduce frustration. The system has undergone significant improvements, and engineers have said it can only improve with more real-world input.
Tesla is expected to remove the need to provide resistance to the steering wheel with an upcoming update. However, drivers will still need to remain attentive because Tesla will likely start to rely more heavily on the vehicle’s in-cabin camera or radar to measure the driver’s attentiveness.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.44.30.10.
