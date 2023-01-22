Google, Alphabet cutting 12,000 jobs; Durham impact unclear – The Business Journals

Google and its parent company, Alphabet, are joining the ranks of tech giants announcing layoffs numbering in the thousands as the industry hunkers down for what is shaping up to be a rough year.
“A difficult decision to set us up for the future” is how Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai described the decision to cut 12,000 jobs, which was announced early Friday.
It’s not clear how layoffs will impact Google’s presence in Durham, where in 2021 the company announced plans for a 1,000-job engineering hub. Google did not immediately answer questions about its Durham operation Friday, referring Triangle Business Journal to its blog post announcing the layoffs.
In the post, Pichai said he is “confident about the huge opportunity in front of us,” particularly in artificial intelligence.
“To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices,” he wrote. “So, we’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions.”
Impacted employees are being paid for at least 60 days – the full notification period. They will also be issued severance packages starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for each additional year at Google, and other benefits such as bonuses, vacation time payouts and six months worth of health care support.
Pichai said the company would have a town hall on Monday to answer questions.
Google has been steadily growing its footprint in the Triangle. As of last year, it was subleasing all of the office space at 200 Morris Street in the Durham Innovation District. That’s on top of the presence it’s been growing in Chapel Hill – a footprint that came out of its buyout of graphics software firm Skia more than 15 years ago.
The layoff action is not a complete surprise, as Pichai, when asked late last year whether Google might cut its workforce in 2023, said the firm was taking steps to prepare for a possible economic downturn, including “being disciplined.”
It comes amid other layoff actions by Big Tech firms, including Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT).
Alphabet releases its fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 2.
Shares at Google were up 3.5 percent in pre-market trading, to $96.30 Friday morning.
