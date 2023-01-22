Shiba INU Coin News Today: SHIB Price Explodes After Being the Most Favoratie Token of Ethereum Whales – Coinpedia Fintech News

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Shiba INU price surged iconically beyond $0.000012 with a huge jump of more than 20% in the past few hours

The token is approaching crucial price zones which may trigger a minor bull run towards $0.00002 if tested and cleared successfully

The crypto markets seem to have inculcated acute strength as the bears are not finding enough room to expand. After maintaining a narrow upswing since the beginning of 2023, the SHIB price exploded and has risen by more than 21% since the early trading hours. Apart from breaking the descending trend line that it maintained for nearly 5 months, SHIB has become the most preferred token among the top 100 Ethereum whales.

As per the data from the Whalestats, the Shiba INU coin has entered the list of top traded assets, top sold tokens and top purchased tokens. It is also featured in the top holdings of these whales. Other than Ethereum, the ETH whales hold nearly 505.52 billion SHIB worth more than $6 million.

After receiving enough boost from the positive market sentiments and massive whale accumulation, SHIB price now appears to be poised to reach the next target above $0.000013. The price underwent a parabolic recovery to overcome the losses incurred after the collapse of the FTX exchange. However, a fresh bullish divergence is witnessed that may uplift the price towards the interim resistance.

The SHIB price broke out of the falling wedge during the previous trading day and surged magnificently to reach levels above $0.000012. However, the price is facing a minor rejection after testing the resistance at $0.00001299 and experiencing a pullback to reach $0.00001261 at the press time. However, the RSI is maintaining ascending trend while MACD just displayed a bullish cross-over within the positive ranges.

Therefore, after a brief consolidation, the Shiba INU may resume the upswing intending to close the weekly trade above $0.000015. Presently, SHIB’s price is trading around $0.00001262 with a jump of 20.63% in the past 24 hours with a market capitalization of $6.9 billion and a trading volume of $761.66 which witnessed a huge jump of 133.62%.

